Last updated on .From the section Football

Len Ashurst played 458 times for Sunderland - more than any other outfield player in their history

Former Cardiff City, Newport County and Sunderland manager Len Ashurst has died aged 82.

Ashurst managed Newport during the most successful period in their history, leading them to the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1981.

He then had two spells in charge of the Bluebirds from 1982-1984 and 1989-1991.

Ashurst holds Sunderland's record for appearances for an outfield player with 458 - and as their manager, took them to the 1985 League Cup final.

Tributes have flooded in from the Liverpool-born defender's former clubs, while Sunderland will hold a minute's applause before kick-off against Bolton Wanderers.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jim Montgomery is the only man to have made more appearances than 'Lennie the Lion'.

"Len always gave everything on the pitch, but off it he was a family man who was a perfect gentleman and was always immaculate in collar and tie," he said in his tribute.