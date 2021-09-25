Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are in a Champions League group with Barcelona, Hoffenheim and Danish club Koge

Arsenal's Women's Super League game at Aston Villa has been moved so the Gunners have more time to prepare for a Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The London club's match against Villa was scheduled for Sunday, 3 October but has been brought forward to Saturday, 2 October at 17:15 BST.

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will still show the match live.

Arsenal are scheduled to play Barcelona in a Champions League group game on Tuesday, 5 October.

A Football Association spokesperson said the switching of the ViIla game was to "support a request received by Arsenal to reschedule the match".