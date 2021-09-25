Women's Super League: Arsenal game at Aston Villa moved for Barcelona tie
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Arsenal's Women's Super League game at Aston Villa has been moved so the Gunners have more time to prepare for a Champions League tie against Barcelona.
The London club's match against Villa was scheduled for Sunday, 3 October but has been brought forward to Saturday, 2 October at 17:15 BST.
BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will still show the match live.
Arsenal are scheduled to play Barcelona in a Champions League group game on Tuesday, 5 October.
A Football Association spokesperson said the switching of the ViIla game was to "support a request received by Arsenal to reschedule the match".
- Float: Will it be sink or swim for this poolside romance? Stream now on BBC iPlayer
- A Killing in Tiger Bay: One of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice