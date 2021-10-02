Match ends, St. Johnstone 3, Dundee 1.
A Chris Kane double inspired St Johnstone to their first home win in the Scottish Premiership this season as they eased by a poor Dundee side in Perth.
Kane's first brace since a 2018 victory over the Dens Park outfit had thee hosts in command at the break.
Stevie May added a third before Ryan Sweeney netted a consolation.
Dundee remain bottom of the table and without a win since being promoted to the top flight in the summer.
St Johnstone move up to eighth.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Clark
- 11O'HalloranSubstituted forMullerat 80'minutes
- 19Rooney
- 25Ambrose
- 5Dendoncker
- 24Booth
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 59'minutes
- 26CraigBooked at 79mins
- 10WotherspoonBooked at 89mins
- 9KaneBooked at 21mins
- 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 12Parish
- 13Bryson
- 14Middleton
- 16Muller
- 17Vertainen
- 18MacPherson
Dundee
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Legzdins
- 14Ashcroft
- 4FontaineSubstituted forSheridanat 45'minutes
- 5Sweeney
- 2Kerr
- 10McGowan
- 8ByrneSubstituted forMcCowanat 45'minutes
- 6McGheeBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAndersonat 70'minutes
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 48Lamb
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 5,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 3, Dundee 1.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Liam Craig.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marshall with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Dundee. Cammy Kerr tries a through ball, but Cillian Sheridan is caught offside.
Post update
Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).
Post update
Efe Ambrose (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Hayden Muller replaces Michael O'Halloran.
