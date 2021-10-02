Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone3DundeeDundee1

St Johnstone 3-1 Dundee: Hosts claim first league win to down Dens Park side

By Ben BanksBBC Scotland

Chris Kane
Chris Kane's double set St Johnstone on their way to victory

A Chris Kane double inspired St Johnstone to their first home win in the Scottish Premiership this season as they eased by a poor Dundee side in Perth.

Kane's first brace since a 2018 victory over the Dens Park outfit had thee hosts in command at the break.

Stevie May added a third before Ryan Sweeney netted a consolation.

Dundee remain bottom of the table and without a win since being promoted to the top flight in the summer.

St Johnstone move up to eighth.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Clark
  • 11O'HalloranSubstituted forMullerat 80'minutes
  • 19Rooney
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 24Booth
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 59'minutes
  • 26CraigBooked at 79mins
  • 10WotherspoonBooked at 89mins
  • 9KaneBooked at 21mins
  • 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 12Parish
  • 13Bryson
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Muller
  • 17Vertainen
  • 18MacPherson

Dundee

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Legzdins
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4FontaineSubstituted forSheridanat 45'minutes
  • 5Sweeney
  • 2Kerr
  • 10McGowan
  • 8ByrneSubstituted forMcCowanat 45'minutes
  • 6McGheeBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAndersonat 70'minutes
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 16Elliott
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 48Lamb
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
5,097

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 3, Dundee 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 3, Dundee 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Liam Craig.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

  7. Booking

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marshall with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Cammy Kerr tries a through ball, but Cillian Sheridan is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

  16. Post update

    Efe Ambrose (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Hayden Muller replaces Michael O'Halloran.

