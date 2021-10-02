Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ethan Erhahon claimed his first goal of the campaign

St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to five games as faltering Livingston returned to losing ways in the Scottish Premiership.

Ethan Erhahon's first-half strike, which should have been saved by Max Stryjek, was the only goal of the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

But a string of smart Jak Alnwick saves at the other end helped his side hold on for all thee points.

Livingston have won just one game in eight, and sit a point off bottom.

St Mirren surge into seventh, level on points with Celtic, who play tomorrow.

