Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0St MirrenSt Mirren1

Livingston 0-1 St Mirren: Ethan Erhahon goal difference as visitors take points

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ethan Erhahon claimed his first goal of the campaign
St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to five games as faltering Livingston returned to losing ways in the Scottish Premiership.

Ethan Erhahon's first-half strike, which should have been saved by Max Stryjek, was the only goal of the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

But a string of smart Jak Alnwick saves at the other end helped his side hold on for all thee points.

Livingston have won just one game in eight, and sit a point off bottom.

St Mirren surge into seventh, level on points with Celtic, who play tomorrow.

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    5.61

  2. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    5.16

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.99

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    4.91

  6. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    4.99

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.73

  8. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.88

  9. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.84

  10. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.81

  11. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.19

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.00

  2. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    3.23

  3. Squad number23Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    3.67

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    8.24

  3. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    8.04

  5. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    7.87

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    8.12

  7. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    8.38

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    8.07

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    8.32

  10. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    8.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    8.10

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcAllister
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number23Player nameErwin
    Average rating

    6.69

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 21McMillanSubstituted forDevlinat 64'minutes
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 78mins
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 29Penrice
  • 17ForrestBooked at 80mins
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 50'minutes
  • 14BaileySubstituted forHamiltonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Devlin
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Williamson
  • 23Hamilton
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5McCarthy
  • 22Fraser
  • 44MillarSubstituted forMcAllisterat 75'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 16Erhahon
  • 3Tanser
  • 7McGrath
  • 43RonanSubstituted forMainat 64'minutes
  • 9BrophySubstituted forErwinat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 15Reid
  • 17McAllister
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lee Erwin (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Alan Power.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  17. Booking

    Alan Forrest (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Forrest.

