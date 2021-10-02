Match ends, Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1.
St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to five games as faltering Livingston returned to losing ways in the Scottish Premiership.
Ethan Erhahon's first-half strike, which should have been saved by Max Stryjek, was the only goal of the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
But a string of smart Jak Alnwick saves at the other end helped his side hold on for all thee points.
Livingston have won just one game in eight, and sit a point off bottom.
St Mirren surge into seventh, level on points with Celtic, who play tomorrow.
More to follow.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.00
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number23Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
3.67
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
8.10
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number17Player nameMcAllisterAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number23Player nameErwinAverage rating
6.69
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 21McMillanSubstituted forDevlinat 64'minutes
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 3LongridgeBooked at 78mins
- 33Omeonga
- 18Holt
- 29Penrice
- 17ForrestBooked at 80mins
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 50'minutes
- 14BaileySubstituted forHamiltonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Devlin
- 9Anderson
- 11Montaño
- 12Williamson
- 23Hamilton
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Alnwick
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5McCarthy
- 22Fraser
- 44MillarSubstituted forMcAllisterat 75'minutes
- 6Power
- 16Erhahon
- 3Tanser
- 7McGrath
- 43RonanSubstituted forMainat 64'minutes
- 9BrophySubstituted forErwinat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 15Reid
- 17McAllister
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1.
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Erwin (St. Mirren).
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).
Post update
Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Post update
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).
Post update
Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Alan Power.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Booking
Alan Forrest (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).
Post update
Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Forrest.
