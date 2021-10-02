Match ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 0.
Dundee United stretched their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to four games as they held off a spirited Ross County comeback at Tannadice.
Finnish midfielder Ilmari Niskanen rifled in a first-half goal to give United a deserved half-time lead.
However, Malky MacKay's strugglers improved after the break with Jordan White and Harry Clarke passing up glorious close-range opportunities.
But their failure to score leaves County second-bottom of the table.
And the Dingwall side are still searching for their first league win of the season after eight attempts.
More to follow.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.08
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
5.36
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
3.52
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
2.47
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
2.72
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.52
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-5-1
- 1SiegristBooked at 65mins
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 8PawlettBooked at 34mins
- 66Fuchs
- 19Levitt
- 23Harkes
- 7NiskanenSubstituted forAppéréat 73'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 11Chalmers
- 14Hoti
- 16Carson
- 26Mochrie
- 27Appéré
- 28Smith
Ross County
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20Clarke
- 5BaldwinBooked at 77mins
- 16Iacovitti
- 18Burroughs
- 22TillsonSubstituted forSamuelat 79'minutes
- 6Paton
- 7Spittal
- 17Charles-CookSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 9SamuelSubstituted forCallachanat 74'minutes
- 23Hungbo
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Cancola
- 8Callachan
- 10Samuel
- 11Robertson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 6,548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Jordan White tries a through ball, but Dominic Samuel is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Jordan Tillson.
Booking
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Alex Samuel.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appéré replaces Ilmari Niskanen.
