Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1Ross CountyRoss County0

Dundee United 1-0 Ross County: Hosts hold off fight-back

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ilmari Niskanen scored for Dundee United in the first half

Dundee United stretched their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to four games as they held off a spirited Ross County comeback at Tannadice.

Finnish midfielder Ilmari Niskanen rifled in a first-half goal to give United a deserved half-time lead.

However, Malky MacKay's strugglers improved after the break with Jordan White and Harry Clarke passing up glorious close-range opportunities.

But their failure to score leaves County second-bottom of the table.

And the Dingwall side are still searching for their first league win of the season after eight attempts.

More to follow.

Dundee United

Starting XI

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1SiegristBooked at 65mins
  • 22Freeman
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 8PawlettBooked at 34mins
  • 66Fuchs
  • 19Levitt
  • 23Harkes
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forAppéréat 73'minutes
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 11Chalmers
  • 14Hoti
  • 16Carson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith

Ross County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 77mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 18Burroughs
  • 22TillsonSubstituted forSamuelat 79'minutes
  • 6Paton
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
  • 9SamuelSubstituted forCallachanat 74'minutes
  • 23Hungbo

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Cancola
  • 8Callachan
  • 10Samuel
  • 11Robertson
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
6,548

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Jordan White tries a through ball, but Dominic Samuel is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Jordan Tillson.

  11. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  14. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Alex Samuel.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appéré replaces Ilmari Niskanen.

Page 1 of 5
