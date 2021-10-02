Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ilmari Niskanen scored for Dundee United in the first half

Dundee United stretched their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to four games as they held off a spirited Ross County comeback at Tannadice.

Finnish midfielder Ilmari Niskanen rifled in a first-half goal to give United a deserved half-time lead.

However, Malky MacKay's strugglers improved after the break with Jordan White and Harry Clarke passing up glorious close-range opportunities.

But their failure to score leaves County second-bottom of the table.

And the Dingwall side are still searching for their first league win of the season after eight attempts.

More to follow.

Ross County Ross County Ross County Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 8.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 6.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Fuchs Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 5.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 7.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 27 Player name Appéré Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 7.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Clarke Average rating 6.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 3.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 3.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Burroughs Average rating 4.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 3.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 3.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 3.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 3.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 3.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 3.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 2.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 2.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 3.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10