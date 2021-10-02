Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2MotherwellMotherwell0

Hearts 2-0 Motherwell: Boyce penalty & Kingsley free-kick sends hosts top of table

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Boyce scored penalty against Motherwell
Liam Boyce's early penalty was his tenth goal of the season

Hearts continued their impressive unbeaten league start and moved top of the Scottish Premiership by dispatching Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Liam Boyce slotted an early penalty after being tripped by Liam Kelly, before Stephen Kingsley curled in a fine first-half free-kick.

Boyce saw a second spot kick saved after the break, while the visitors had chances to reduce the deficit thwarted by an inspired Craig Gordon.

The defeat leaves Motherwell fourth.

The loss also brings to an end to the Fir Park club's six-game unbeaten league run, but for Hearts it is now eight Premiership games without defeat as they leapfrog Rangers and Hibernian - who play at Ibrox tomorrow.

More to follow.

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.21

  2. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.19

  3. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    6.87

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.40

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.53

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.96

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.31

  11. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.61

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.51

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.85

  2. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.71

  3. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.33

  4. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    3.85

  5. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    3.98

  6. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    3.88

  7. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.09

  8. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.86

  9. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    4.06

  10. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.28

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    4.00

  2. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.17

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 15MooreBooked at 75mins
  • 19HalkettSubstituted forHallidayat 56'minutes
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 6BaningimeBooked at 83mins
  • 14DevlinBooked at 43mins
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKaySubstituted forHaringat 81'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 30Ginnelly

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 14OjalaBooked at 11mins
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 90mins
  • 23GrimshawBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 76'minutes
  • 16Slattery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 7Woolery
  • 32Watt
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forShieldsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 20Crawford
  • 29Shields
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
17,028

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Taylor Moore.

  12. Booking

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

