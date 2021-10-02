Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Boyce's early penalty was his tenth goal of the season

Hearts continued their impressive unbeaten league start and moved top of the Scottish Premiership by dispatching Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Liam Boyce slotted an early penalty after being tripped by Liam Kelly, before Stephen Kingsley curled in a fine first-half free-kick.

Boyce saw a second spot kick saved after the break, while the visitors had chances to reduce the deficit thwarted by an inspired Craig Gordon.

The defeat leaves Motherwell fourth.

The loss also brings to an end to the Fir Park club's six-game unbeaten league run, but for Hearts it is now eight Premiership games without defeat as they leapfrog Rangers and Hibernian - who play at Ibrox tomorrow.

