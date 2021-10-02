Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.
Hearts continued their impressive unbeaten league start and moved top of the Scottish Premiership by dispatching Motherwell at Tynecastle.
Liam Boyce slotted an early penalty after being tripped by Liam Kelly, before Stephen Kingsley curled in a fine first-half free-kick.
Boyce saw a second spot kick saved after the break, while the visitors had chances to reduce the deficit thwarted by an inspired Craig Gordon.
The defeat leaves Motherwell fourth.
The loss also brings to an end to the Fir Park club's six-game unbeaten league run, but for Hearts it is now eight Premiership games without defeat as they leapfrog Rangers and Hibernian - who play at Ibrox tomorrow.
More to follow.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
7.61
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.51
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.53
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
3.17
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 15MooreBooked at 75mins
- 19HalkettSubstituted forHallidayat 56'minutes
- 3Kingsley
- 2Smith
- 6BaningimeBooked at 83mins
- 14DevlinBooked at 43mins
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKaySubstituted forHaringat 81'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 9WoodburnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Walker
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 21Gnanduillet
- 30Ginnelly
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 14OjalaBooked at 11mins
- 19McGinleyBooked at 90mins
- 23GrimshawBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 76'minutes
- 16Slattery
- 8O'Hara
- 7Woolery
- 32Watt
- 9van VeenSubstituted forShieldsat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 4Lamie
- 6Maguire
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 20Crawford
- 29Shields
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 17,028
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Halliday.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Taylor Moore.
Booking
Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
