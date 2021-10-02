Match ends, Coventry City 4, Fulham 1.
Coventry City produced a stunning second-half fightback to beat Fulham and put their 5-0 midweek routing at Luton behind them.
Mark Robins' rampant Sky Blues went in at half-time 1-0 down after Kyle McFadzean's own goal was allowed to stand despite appearing to be fouled by Aleksandr Mitrovic.
But City turned it round to hand Fulham their worst league defeat since May 2019.
Championship top scorer Viktor Gyokeres equalised straight after the break, the first of three City goals in just 14 minutes, before he wrapped up victory with their fourth - and his second - on 70.
In between, Matt Godden also scored from an contentiously awarded 51st-minute penalty after he had gone down without appearing to be touched under a challenge from Antonee Robinson. And on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ian Maatsen scored the goal of the game on 61 minutes.
He lashed home a superbly struck left-foot shot after Fankaty Dabo's right-wing cross found its way Maatsen in space in the left corner of the box.
More to follow.
Player of the match
GyökeresViktor Gyökeres
Coventry City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameGyökeresAverage rating
8.92
- Squad number10Player nameO'HareAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number18Player nameMaatsenAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number24Player nameGoddenAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number23Player nameDaboAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number6Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number15Player nameHyamAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number1Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number14Player nameSheafAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number3Player nameClarke-SalterAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number5Player nameMcFadzeanAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number19Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.97
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number4Player nameOdoiAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number26Player nameMawsonAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number21Player nameGazzanigaAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number25Player nameOnomahAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number24Player nameSeriAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigo MunizAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number17Player nameCavaleiroAverage rating
3.56
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 23Dabo
- 6Kelly
- 14Sheaf
- 18MaatsenBooked at 63mins
- 10O'Hare
- 24Godden
- 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 7Jones
- 8Allen
- 13Wilson
- 19Walker
- 20Kane
- 26Shipley
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Gazzaniga
- 4OdoiBooked at 69mins
- 26Mawson
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonBooked at 85mins
- 25OnomahSubstituted forSeriat 56'minutes
- 6Reed
- 8Wilson
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 68'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forCavaleiroat 68'minutes
- 9MitrovicBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 16Tosin
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 20Quina
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 18,497
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 4, Fulham 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Tyler Walker replaces Viktor Gyökeres.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Post update
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Post update
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Post update
Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Fulham).
Post update
Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.
Post update
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic
Keep behind your team!!
“Comment posted by thinkb4uwrite, at 21:43 29 Septhinkb4uwrite
21:43 29 Sep
Too easy. Bring on Coventry after their thrashing tonight.”
Congratulations to Coventry. A well deserved victory.