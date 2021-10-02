Last updated on .From the section Championship

Matt Godden's controversial 51st-minute penalty against Fulham was the key turning point at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City produced a stunning second-half fightback to beat Fulham and put their 5-0 midweek routing at Luton behind them.

Mark Robins' rampant Sky Blues went in at half-time 1-0 down after Kyle McFadzean's own goal was allowed to stand despite appearing to be fouled by Aleksandr Mitrovic.

But City turned it round to hand Fulham their worst league defeat since May 2019.

Championship top scorer Viktor Gyokeres equalised straight after the break, the first of three City goals in just 14 minutes, before he wrapped up victory with their fourth - and his second - on 70.

In between, Matt Godden also scored from an contentiously awarded 51st-minute penalty after he had gone down without appearing to be touched under a challenge from Antonee Robinson. And on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ian Maatsen scored the goal of the game on 61 minutes.

He lashed home a superbly struck left-foot shot after Fankaty Dabo's right-wing cross found its way Maatsen in space in the left corner of the box.

More to follow.

Player of the match Gyökeres Viktor Gyökeres with an average of 8.92 Coventry Coventry City Coventry City

Fulham Fulham Fulham Coventry City Avg Squad number 17 Player name Gyökeres Average rating 8.92 Squad number 10 Player name O'Hare Average rating 8.44 Squad number 18 Player name Maatsen Average rating 8.17 Squad number 24 Player name Godden Average rating 8.09 Squad number 23 Player name Dabo Average rating 7.94 Squad number 6 Player name Kelly Average rating 7.92 Squad number 15 Player name Hyam Average rating 7.72 Squad number 1 Player name Moore Average rating 7.70 Squad number 14 Player name Sheaf Average rating 7.61 Squad number 3 Player name Clarke-Salter Average rating 7.57 Squad number 5 Player name McFadzean Average rating 7.33 Squad number 19 Player name Walker Average rating 6.97 Fulham Avg Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 5.26 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 4.95 Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 4.88 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 4.85 Squad number 4 Player name Odoi Average rating 4.83 Squad number 7 Player name Kebano Average rating 4.82 Squad number 26 Player name Mawson Average rating 4.69 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 4.50 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 4.47 Squad number 21 Player name Gazzaniga Average rating 4.39 Squad number 25 Player name Onomah Average rating 4.32 Squad number 24 Player name Seri Average rating 4.18 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Muniz Average rating 3.79 Squad number 17 Player name Cavaleiro Average rating 3.56