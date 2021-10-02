Championship
CoventryCoventry City4FulhamFulham1

Coventry City 4-1 Fulham: Sky Blues hit back to hammer hapless Cottagers

Matt Godden's controversial 51st-minute penalty against Fulham was the key turning point at the Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry City produced a stunning second-half fightback to beat Fulham and put their 5-0 midweek routing at Luton behind them.

Mark Robins' rampant Sky Blues went in at half-time 1-0 down after Kyle McFadzean's own goal was allowed to stand despite appearing to be fouled by Aleksandr Mitrovic.

But City turned it round to hand Fulham their worst league defeat since May 2019.

Championship top scorer Viktor Gyokeres equalised straight after the break, the first of three City goals in just 14 minutes, before he wrapped up victory with their fourth - and his second - on 70.

In between, Matt Godden also scored from an contentiously awarded 51st-minute penalty after he had gone down without appearing to be touched under a challenge from Antonee Robinson. And on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ian Maatsen scored the goal of the game on 61 minutes.

He lashed home a superbly struck left-foot shot after Fankaty Dabo's right-wing cross found its way Maatsen in space in the left corner of the box.

Player of the match

GyökeresViktor Gyökeres

with an average of 8.92

Coventry City

  1. Squad number17Player nameGyökeres
    Average rating

    8.92

  2. Squad number10Player nameO'Hare
    Average rating

    8.44

  3. Squad number18Player nameMaatsen
    Average rating

    8.17

  4. Squad number24Player nameGodden
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number23Player nameDabo
    Average rating

    7.94

  6. Squad number6Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.92

  7. Squad number15Player nameHyam
    Average rating

    7.72

  8. Squad number1Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number14Player nameSheaf
    Average rating

    7.61

  10. Squad number3Player nameClarke-Salter
    Average rating

    7.57

  11. Squad number5Player nameMcFadzean
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number19Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.97

Fulham

  1. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.26

  2. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    4.95

  3. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    4.88

  4. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    4.85

  5. Squad number4Player nameOdoi
    Average rating

    4.83

  6. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    4.82

  7. Squad number26Player nameMawson
    Average rating

    4.69

  8. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.50

  9. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    4.47

  10. Squad number21Player nameGazzaniga
    Average rating

    4.39

  11. Squad number25Player nameOnomah
    Average rating

    4.32

  12. Squad number24Player nameSeri
    Average rating

    4.18

  13. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo Muniz
    Average rating

    3.79

  14. Squad number17Player nameCavaleiro
    Average rating

    3.56

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 23Dabo
  • 6Kelly
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18MaatsenBooked at 63mins
  • 10O'Hare
  • 24Godden
  • 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 90'minutes

  • 4Rose
  • 7Jones
  • 8Allen
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 20Kane
  • 26Shipley

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 4OdoiBooked at 69mins
  • 26Mawson
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 85mins
  • 25OnomahSubstituted forSeriat 56'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 68'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forCavaleiroat 68'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 66mins

  • 1Rodák
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 20Quina
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
Gavin Ward
18,497

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away11

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 4, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 4, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Tyler Walker replaces Viktor Gyökeres.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  7. Post update

    Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Denis Odoi.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Sheaf.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by itsrob, today at 15:11

    West Brom fan here. After what you have been through its really good to see you having some success again. I hope you get promoted this season although not at our expense obviously. Be good to see the good times back at Cov, I always use to enjoy going to Highfield Road

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 15:09

    So important after Luton . wednesdays result we’ll and true my behind us a win v Blackburn or Preston now please . #in Robins we trust

  • Comment posted by keithcottage, today at 15:07

    Its time to give Ream a rest especially if he is away on internationals, he just looks knackered. Tosin and Mawson could be a good combo as entre back pairing. Time also to give Muniz 90 mins

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 15:03

    Another great performance by the Cov team.. Blues fan here but it's great to see you guys so high up in the league after what you have suffered. And playing some good football too. It would be great if you guys stay in the top 6 and make it too the prem..
    Keep behind your team!!

  • Comment posted by chungus, today at 14:59

    Cardiff fan here , enjoyed the trip to Coventry despite the result. And great to see you show that cheque book silva is a fraud, well done.

  • Comment posted by yesbrighton, today at 14:59

    Impressive reaction after the Luton debacle. Greatest worry now is that another club will tempt Robbins away.

  • Comment posted by Oh John27, today at 14:58

    I think Madden should be suspended for his appalling dive ..as well as the ref for his decision!! Embarrassing for both of them.

    • Reply posted by chungus, today at 15:00

      chungus replied:
      Whose madden? You been watching too much NFL or playing too many PlayStation game s

  • Comment posted by Roselandjack, today at 14:57

    This is a message for the very aptly named ‘thinkb4youwrite’, a Fulham supporter. On Wednesday, following your victory over Swansea you posted the following comment -

    “Comment posted by thinkb4uwrite, at 21:43 29 Septhinkb4uwrite
    21:43 29 Sep
    Too easy. Bring on Coventry after their thrashing tonight.”

    Congratulations to Coventry. A well deserved victory.

  • Comment posted by fulhammick , today at 14:56

    Well played Coventry. No complaints from this Fulham fan apart from the fact we were abysmal

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 14:55

    Only in the championship

  • Comment posted by covmutley, today at 14:51

    PUSB!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by dave villa, today at 14:48

    Well done Coventry. Great result.

    • Reply posted by Pepe Pig49, today at 14:58

      Pepe Pig49 replied:
      Which? The penalty?

