Championship
CoventryCoventry City12:30FulhamFulham
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 23Dabo
  • 6Kelly
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 7Jones
  • 8Allen
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 20Kane
  • 26Shipley

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 4Odoi
  • 26Mawson
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 25Onomah
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 20Quina
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412091122
2Bournemouth10640167922
3Stoke116321511421
4Fulham106222291320
5Coventry106131211119
6Blackburn104421812616
7Huddersfield105141614216
8QPR104331914515
9Luton103431816213
10Bristol City103431111013
11Reading104151619-313
12Middlesbrough103341111012
13Sheff Utd103341314-112
14Millwall102621011-112
15Birmingham103341012-212
16Blackpool10334913-412
17Preston102531012-211
18Cardiff103251218-611
19Swansea10244914-510
20Nottm Forest102261114-38
21Barnsley10154713-68
22Peterborough102261020-108
23Hull10136615-96
24Derby1034378-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport