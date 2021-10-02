Coventry City v Fulham

CoventryCoventry City12:30FulhamFulham
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 23Dabo
- 6Kelly
- 14Sheaf
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 17Gyökeres
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 7Jones
- 8Allen
- 13Wilson
- 19Walker
- 20Kane
- 26Shipley
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Gazzaniga
- 4Odoi
- 26Mawson
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 25Onomah
- 6Reed
- 8Wilson
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 16Tosin
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 20Quina
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to follow.
