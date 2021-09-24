Match ends, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Greuther Furth, despite playing nearly all of the second half with 10 men.
Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled their advantage.
Bayern were reduced to 10 men after the break when Benjamin Pavard was sent off, but they added a third through a Sebastian Griesbeck own goal.
Furth scored late on but Bayern move three points clear of Wolfsburg.
Victory for the champions is their fifth in a row, in a thrilling run which has seen them score 29 goals in their last six games in all competitions.
Apart from Pavard's sending-off, the only negative for Bayern was Robert Lewandowski's failure to equal Gerd Muller's consecutive goals record.
The Polish striker had scored in his last 15 league matches, and nearly drew level with Muller on 16 but Bayern's third was awarded as a Griesbeck own goal.
Line-ups
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Burchert
- 18Meyerhöfer
- 4Bauer
- 24ViergeverBooked at 53mins
- 15WillemsSubstituted forBarryat 76'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 22GriesbeckSubstituted forTillmanat 76'minutes
- 33Seguin
- 37GreenSubstituted forLewelingat 86'minutes
- 16NielsenSubstituted forAbiamaat 67'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 10HrgotaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forIttenat 76'minutes
- 28Dudziak
Substitutes
- 1Funk
- 8Seufert
- 11Abiama
- 13Christiansen
- 14Sarpei
- 19Itten
- 21Tillman
- 32Barry
- 40Leweling
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 4SüleSubstituted forStanisicat 87'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 5PavardBooked at 48mins
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forMusialaat 87'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 19Davies
- 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 76'minutes
- 10SanéBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSabitzerat 61'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 11,740
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
