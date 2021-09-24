Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tiernan Lynch's Larne side beat Limavady United 4-0 on 14 September but have now been dismissed from the League Cup

Larne have been thrown out of the League Cup after they were found to have used an ineligible player in their second-round win over Limavady United.

The Northern Ireland Football League said Larne had notified it of the case involving 16-year-old Caolan Donnelly.

NIFL's League Cup committee ruled on Friday that the player had not been registered for the competition.

"Larne FC will be dismissed from the competition and the club losing the game," said a NIFL statement.

NIFL added that the eligibility breach concerning the League Cup second-round tie "has not impacted" on Irish Premiership matches.

The Inver Park club were scheduled to face Dungannon Swifts in the third round but the county Londonderry club are now set to be involved in that tie - although Larne say that they intend to appeal against Friday's decision which they added also included being fined £250.

Teenager Donnelly made his Larne debut as a substitute in the League Cup tie on 14 September when Tiernan Lynch's side achieved a 4-0 victory.

Larne said the club had "carried out a swift investigation and compiled the facts of the matter".

"Once the investigation was complete, the club informed NIFL and the IFA of the issue and invited them to make their own investigations," added the Larne statement.

"No other club has made a protest regarding the player's registration. Larne Football Club decided to act with candour at the earliest opportunity in an attempt to limit any disruption to the competition.

"Larne Football Club intends to appeal the decision. Supporters will appreciate that in order to prevent any prejudice to the appeals process, we cannot discuss the bases for our appeal. However, rest assured, the Club will put its case as clearly and as strongly as possible."