Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton says his side must "put up or shut up" as they seek to end a poor run of results.

Rovers have won only six times since Barton took over in February and sit 22nd in League Two.

They have lost their past two league matches, with the most recent being a 3-1 defeat at home to Leyton Orient.

"We need to turn up and perform, the time for the talking from me has got to stop. It's put up or shut up time," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

On Saturday, the Pirates visit Walsall, who have also only won twice in the league this season.

Rovers, though, are yet to win away under Barton, picking up just two points from a possible 36 on the road since he took over.

Barton added: "I'm just really, really hoping the lads turn up and perform - words from me, talking from me unfortunately doesn't get us any results. The lads have got to go out and perform."

Having been relegated last season, Barton overhauled the squad that he inherited over the summer as 21 players departed and 17 new ones were brought in.

"We're now getting into the back end of September and we've had enough time together as a group to start to show levels of performance," said Barton.

"That's probably the most disappointing thing for me, the quality that you know that's in the building, the quality that you see from Monday to Friday on the training ground and then the individual mistakes, or the moments of madness in games are what's costing you that first goal.

"Then once you lose that first goal, confidence is at a low ebb at the minute because of the run of results."

Rovers are also without a number of injured players, midfielder Luke Thomas adding to that list after suffering an ankle injury in training this week that will keep him out "at least a couple of weeks".

Striker Leon Clarke is out with a long-term hamstring injury, while midfielder Sam Nicholson (shin), defender Trevor Clarke (groin) goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) and winger Alex Rodman (foot) are also missing.