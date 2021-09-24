Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Callum McGregor has succeeded Scott Brown as Celtic captain

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Academy graduate McGregor was already under contract until 2024 but has agreed to prolong his stay further.

The 28-year-old has won six league titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups in 338 first-team games, scoring 54 goals.

McGregor has 37 caps for Scotland and scored his first goal in the Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia.

He made his Celtic debut aged 21, scoring in a 2014 Champions League qualifier at KR Reykjavik, and spent a season on loan in England's third tier with Notts County.

"It's a proud moment again," McGregor told Celtic TV. "The club is very close to my heart. I've been here for a number of years now, I'm happy here, I love my football and representing this club, and I want to stay here for as long as I can.

"This is a new chapter and I'm desperate to see the five years out and if I've done that, then that means it's been a pretty successful time again."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said McGregor has "shown outstanding qualities" since he took charge in the summer.

"He espouses the values I'm after," the Australian said. "He understands what we're trying to build and, on and off the field, he's not just talking about it, he's living it and he's showing the behaviour that I want leaders to show."