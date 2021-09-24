Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United are looking at alternatives to 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice given West Ham's £80-90m valuation. (ESPN) external-link

Antonio Rudiger could earn £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea, with Bayern Munich and Juventus prepared to offer the 28-year-old Germany international a significant pay rise on his current offer of £130,000 a week from the Blues. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are considering Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 25, as a potential replacement for Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (90min) external-link

Manchester City will look to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paris St-Germain's 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe next summer. (Transfer Window, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal had a £34m bid for Real Madrid's 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio turned down this summer. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal's 20-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka. (La Razon, via Star) external-link

Premier League stars back in yellow Brazil recall eight Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers

Chelsea could ask for as many as four Real Madrid players in any potential deal for the Blues' 21-year-old English right-back Reece James. (Express) external-link

Chelsea will move on from their pursuit of Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, and PSG's Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos, 27, to focus on signing Juventus and Netherlands 22-year-old Matthijs de Ligt. (Star) external-link

Juventus remain in negotiations with Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 27, over a new contract and have made an improved offer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona will look to sell Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, in the January transfer window. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Former Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez could replace under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman at the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

