Transfer rumours: Rice, Rudiger, Mbappe, Asensio, Saka, Coutinho, James, De Ligt
From the section Football
Manchester United are looking at alternatives to 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice given West Ham's £80-90m valuation. (ESPN)
Antonio Rudiger could earn £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea, with Bayern Munich and Juventus prepared to offer the 28-year-old Germany international a significant pay rise on his current offer of £130,000 a week from the Blues. (Mirror)
Borussia Dortmund are considering Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 25, as a potential replacement for Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (90min)
Manchester City will look to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paris St-Germain's 22-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe next summer. (Transfer Window, via Mail)
Arsenal had a £34m bid for Real Madrid's 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio turned down this summer. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal's 20-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka. (La Razon, via Star)
Chelsea could ask for as many as four Real Madrid players in any potential deal for the Blues' 21-year-old English right-back Reece James. (Express)
Chelsea will move on from their pursuit of Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde, 22, and PSG's Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos, 27, to focus on signing Juventus and Netherlands 22-year-old Matthijs de Ligt. (Star)
Juventus remain in negotiations with Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 27, over a new contract and have made an improved offer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona will look to sell Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, in the January transfer window. (Marca - in Spanish)
Former Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez could replace under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman at the club. (Marca - in Spanish)
