Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Hayes led Chelsea to their first Champions League final last season

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says the prize money available to teams at the 2022 Women's European Championship is still "nowhere near what is needed" despite Uefa doubling the amount.

The 16 qualified teams will now share 16m euros (£13.73m), a 100% increase from the 8m euros (£6.86m) distributed at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

The total prize money at the men's rescheduled Euro 2020 was 371m euros (£317m), distributed between 24 teams.

"It's not enough money," said Hayes.

"When you consider it and look at it relatively, it's nowhere near the amount of money that's needed. Prize money is what has a huge impact in the men's game and I think it's a gesture that needs to be raised and considered."

England will host the tournament at 10 stadiums from 6-31 July next year.

Uefa has made the change as part of its women's football strategy, Time For Action, intended to ensure more money is distributed across the women's game.

Brighton manager Hope Powell led England to the Euro 2009 final

Former England manager Hope Powell, who led the Lionesses to the Euro 2009 final, says the improved prize fund should be celebrated but still needs to increase.

"It's better than it was. It's double the amount of money so that in itself is progress," said Powell, who now manages Women's Super League leaders Brighton.

"When you compare it to the men it's still a million miles away from that. But you have to start somewhere. I'm pleased they have looked at it and gone 'the game is worthy of an increase in prize fund'.

"So they have doubled it. Let's celebrate that and hopefully for the next Euros they will double it again and go from there."