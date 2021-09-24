Rhys Williams had a spell o0n loan at Kidderminster Harriers during the 2019-20 season

Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams has come through a "really tough" week in the wake of alleged racial abuse directed towards him, says Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

Bedfordshire Police says it has "interviewed a man voluntarily in connect with the incident", which the Swans say happened towards the end of their 3-3 draw at Luton Town on 18 September.

Head coach Martin says the alleged events have underlined the importance of players taking the knee before games to show their opposition to discrimination.

Defender Williams, 20, played in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Brighton, but Martin said: "It has been really tough for him."

Martin added: "He was ready and wanting to play on Wednesday night and considering the circumstances I thought he did fine.

"But it has been really tough for him, there is no doubt about it as a young guy to have to deal with that, being away from his natural environment as well so early on in his career here.

"So he has had a lot of change, a lot going on and to put that on top of it makes it really difficult. And I think he has found it tough.

"It's been tough for him to try and enjoy being on the pitch and being part of something while all that is going on, so let's hope that gets sorted very quickly."

Williams was substituted at half-time of the Championship match at Luton and Swansea made a report to match official Tony Harrington and Bedfordshire Police.

'Here to support him'

Both Swansea and Luton issued statements condemning racism and abuse of any kind, and Martin said England Under-21 cap Williams would get backing from the Swans and Liverpool.

Martin said: "We're here to support him, as are his parent club. We will help him get through it. We saw his first game, he was brilliant, how much he will add to us.

"It's affected him after that, which it is going to, but we'll help him get back to where he needs to be and where he wants to be, and I am sure he appreciates the support he is being given from everyone."

Martin also said the alleged incident underlined the value of players showing their opposition to discrimination taking the knee just before games.

He said: "People question the importance of a gesture like that, but unless someone comes up with a better idea of showing solidarity between players, between team mates…. the supporters have reacted brilliantly at our stadium to people taking the knee.

"It was the same on Wednesday at Brighton which does not surprise me, being from that city.

"It's a really easy gesture for players to make and It means a lot to them, so let's not understate the importance of it. Whilst we're still having players having to deal with this, it's more important than ever that guys show and our players choose to take the knee.

"There are some clubs who are not doing it now because they feel it has run its course. But if you are not doing that then you're doing nothing, so something is better than nothing to me.

"All the players want to do it and show solidarity for each other.

"After what happened on Saturday, that meant more to them than maybe it did others at the time. But all the time they want to do it I will do it with them and we'll stand together on it."