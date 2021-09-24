Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Solskjaer (right) was not happy at his side not getting two penalties in a league game at West Ham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side are not getting penalties following comments by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

In January, Klopp said: "I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years."

"There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties," said Solskjaer.

"After that, it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give."

Solskjaer felt his side were denied "two stonewall penalties" in a 2-1 league win against West Ham last Sunday, while he also felt his side should have had a spot-kick in a Carabao Cup defeat by the Hammers on Wednesday.

Klopp made his comments after a 1-0 defeat against Southampton last season in which he felt his side should have been awarded a penalty.

"Surely I've seen a big, big difference since then on," added Solskjaer.

"But we just have to leave it up to the refs and hope that they will make the right calls very soon."

United, who are level on 13 points with Liverpool after five top-flight games, face Aston Villa on Saturday at 12:30 BST.