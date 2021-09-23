Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Niall McGuinness was in charge of Flint at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Cefn Druids manager Niall McGuinness has left the struggling Cymru Premier club.

The ex-Rhyl and Flint Town United boss was appointed in May 2021 after Druids had finished the 2020-21 season bottom.

But Druids are without a league win this season and are bottom of the table.

"It's a results industry and he's been unlucky and decided to move on and I wish him all the very best for the future," chairman Des Williams said.

"The club will take the time to seek a replacement over the coming weeks and look to build stability in these uncertain times.

"Niall has been a superb coach and outstanding young man with new and fresh ideas."

Druids face Aberystwyth Town in Round Three of the Welsh Cup on Saturday.