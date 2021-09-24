Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Carl Dickinson (right) made five Premier League appearances for Stoke City

The BBC will broadcast the game between Hanley Town and Brackley Town in the FA Cup third qualifying round.

The Saturday, 2 October tie, kick-off 12:30 BST will be shown live on the BBC Red Button, Sport website and iPlayer.

Hanley, managed by ex-Stoke defender Carl Dickinson, have won four matches to reach this stage after starting in the extra preliminary round.

Brackley play three leagues above Midland Premier Division Hanley in the National League North.

This is the 150th anniversary season of the FA Cup.

Tom Gayle will be joined in the commentary box at Hanley by former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.