Arsenal's winning start to the Women's Super League season has given the club a "new confidence", says star striker Vivianne Miedema.

Arsenal host title rivals Manchester City on Sunday having lost their previous three meetings with last season's runners-up.

"Beating Chelsea has given us new confidence and we are looking forward to the weekend," Miedema said.

"We want to win the game - that's our priority and that's what we try to do."

The 25-year-old, who is the WSL's record scorer, recently reached the milestone of 100 club goals.

"It was nice to be able to celebrate it with my team-mates and break the 100 mark," said the Netherlands forward.

"I can close that off now and hopefully there are many goals still to come."

Arsenal have lost nine WSL matches against City - their joint highest total against an opponent - but they are in excellent form, having taken 31 points from the past 33 available.

Manager Jonas Eidevall says they are not getting carried away with their unbeaten start as they come up against a team who suffered a shock home loss to Tottenham in their last game.

"It's a really important game for us," he said. "They play good football and have some really nice ideas on how to play and there are similarities to the way we play. It comes down to the execution of those ideas. So I'm really excited to see these teams clash together and their styles."

The battle at the bottom

At the other end of the table, bottom side Everton spent heavily in the summer and need a win to kickstart their season after back-to-back 4-0 defeats.

Opponents Birmingham are 10th, another of the four sides to have lost both of their matches so far, but the prospect of facing them might not give Everton fans too much cause for optimism.

The Toffees have never beaten Birmingham at home in the WSL in seven previous attempts.

Among all WSL fixtures to be played more than 10 times, Everton v Birmingham has the lowest percentage of home wins, at just 20%.

If it's goals you're after then this might not be the game for you. Everton have the lowest expected goals total in the league, Birmingham the second lowest. Neither side has scored a goal yet.

'I don't consider Brighton a small club'

Surprise early-season leaders Brighton & Hove Albion host Aston Villa on Sunday and manager Hope Powell is hoping they can build on the momentum from their 100% start. "Internally we're really pleased," she said. "We'll do the best we can every game and then if people want to focus a little bit more on us that's great."

In a strong 2020-21 season in which they ended Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory in February, the Seagulls finished sixth and are aiming to make strides forward this year.

"There's always the 'big club, small club' mentality," added Powell. "I don't consider Brighton a small club. Certainly not from where I'm sat.

"I don't know whether that big club, small club mentality is about finances and being able to recruit players who cost a lot of money. We know if you have the best players, you have the best chance of winning.

"If people are talking more about us then great but my job is to do a job on the pitch."

What else should you look out for this weekend?

Manchester United face a huge test on Sunday when they host reigning champions Chelsea in a game that is available to watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 12:15 BST.

United have yet to beat them in three WSL matches but go into the game with two wins in two.

Reading, who sit second from bottom, travel to the Hive hoping to get their first points on the board as they take on undefeated Tottenham.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands midfielder Luana Zajmi, who signed for Leicester on Friday, is eligible to play on Sunday in the Foxes' league fixture at West Ham.