Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Luana Zajmi (right) has represented Slovenia at Under-17 and Under-19 levels

Women's Super League side Leicester City have signed Slovenian youth international Luana Zajmi.

The 19-year-old midfielder was part of the ZNK Pomurje side that won the Zenska Liga last season.

Visa delays over the summer led to a hold up in her putting pen to paper.

"It's just an incredible feeling signing for Leicester City. It's always been a dream of mine to play abroad. To sign my first professional contract is just incredible," Zajmi said.

"Women's football, especially in England, is developing really fast and I think I'll have a great chance to improve myself here."

BBC Sport understands she is eligible to play on Sunday in the Foxes' league fixture at West Ham United.

Leicester are ninth in the WSL after starting the season with two defeats.