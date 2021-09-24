Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle are in their highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship in May 2010

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's team ethic has impressed him after going fourth in League One.

The Pilgrims have not lost since the opening day of the season and have won four of their eight League One matches.

Argyle would have gone top of the table had Portsmouth not levelled against them in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

"I think the whole team are going through a purple patch," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"Yes, one or two players will get a bit more recognised for the goals and the assists and dominating aerial duels and that, but it's team one, so I'm pleased when they're all doing it.

"OK, people will highlight four or five [players], but for me I highlight all of them."

Argyle have the division's top scorer in six-goal Ryan Hardie, but Lowe was quick to emphasise that his whole squad have been looking good in the early part of the season.

Lowe's side have also conceded the second-fewest goals this season with leaders Wigan Athletic the only side with a better goal difference.

"The data doesn't lie, whether that's the running stats, whether that's the ball retention, whether that's the aerial duels or passes forward.

"We have data on every player after every game and it's looking good.

"People will give marks as it's an easy thing to do out of 10, but I just want my players to be on a consistent basis right the way through."