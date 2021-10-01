Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4McKay
  • 5Bronsky
  • 16KaneBooked at 49mins
  • 2Reekie
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 10Handling
  • 11HiltonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes
  • 9See
  • 26Robertson

Substitutes

  • 1Quate
  • 3Jarron
  • 7Berry
  • 15McFarlane
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Shanley

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2MullenBooked at 24mins
  • 5Barr
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Buchanan
  • 8Hutton
  • 6MillerBooked at 15mins
  • 11Swann
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Coulson
  • 15Todd
  • 16Pollock
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Morrison
  • 19Mahady
  • 20Barr
  • 21Collins
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Alex Ferguson replaces James Hilton.

  2. Post update

    Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Kane O'Connor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

  13. Booking

    Chris Kane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts86201751220
2Stirling8512159616
3Edinburgh City9513108216
4Annan Athletic8503149515
5Forfar8341127513
6Elgin8233911-29
7Stranraer8224611-58
8Albion8215815-77
9Stenhousemuir8125714-75
10Cowdenbeath9126817-95
View full Scottish League Two table

