Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Alex Ferguson replaces James Hilton.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Schwake
- 4McKay
- 5Bronsky
- 16KaneBooked at 49mins
- 2Reekie
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 10Handling
- 11HiltonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes
- 9See
- 26Robertson
Substitutes
- 1Quate
- 3Jarron
- 7Berry
- 15McFarlane
- 17Ferguson
- 19Shanley
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2MullenBooked at 24mins
- 5Barr
- 4O'Connor
- 3Thomson
- 7Buchanan
- 8Hutton
- 6MillerBooked at 15mins
- 11Swann
- 10Buchanan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Clarke
- 14Coulson
- 15Todd
- 16Pollock
- 17McGurn
- 18Morrison
- 19Mahady
- 20Barr
- 21Collins
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Kane O'Connor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Brian Schwake.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Booking
Chris Kane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Hand ball by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).
