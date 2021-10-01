Match ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Nick Powell scored the only goal of the game as Stoke City beat previously unbeaten Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.
It looked like being one of those nights in the Potteries when Michael O'Neill's men outplayed the visitors but could not find a way through.
Jacob Brown hit post in the first half, then Mario Vrancic hit the bar in the second half, before Sam Johnstone twice made great saves in quick succession from Sam Surridge, the second of them from the penalty spot after the Albion keeper had brought down the Stoke striker.
But on 79 minutes the Potters finally created one piece of real magic for their deserved winner.
Tommy Smith latched on to a mishit pass from Conor Townsend to float a cleverly chipped right-foot ball over the top through the inside-right channel - and Powell ran on to lift a perfectly weighted lob over the marooned Johnstone.
Stoke climb to third on the back of their best performance of the season in front of their biggest crowd of the season, 22,703, although that was swelled by the noisy 2,886 travelling Albion fans who made such an occasion of it.
The Potters eventually won it largely thanks to another superb performance from Powell, who, at 27, now looks to be a real class act compared to the teenage hopeful who Manchester United risked £3m on over nine years ago.
It was Powell who created Stoke's first great chance when he put Brown clean through, only to see his team-mate outfox keeper Johnstone but also find the base of the post. Seconds later, fit-again Joe Allen fizzed a right-foot follow-up just wide.
And, although Albion's Callum Robinson had a powerful left-foot volley straight at home keeper Adam Davies, he was also involved in an incident at the other end.
Stoke thought they had scored when Darnell Furlong, trying to clear the danger back to his keeper, arced a low diving header into the corner. But referee Tim Robinson had already blown his whistle for a supposed foul on Callum Robinson, who appeared to have gone very easily to ground, earning a loud, sustained chorus of booing.
After summer signing Vrancic had floated a left-foot free-kick over Johnstone, from Powell's low second-half cross, the Albion keeper denied Surridge from close range - and then came an even better chance.
Semi Ajayi cleared a goalbound shot almost from off the line and, in the melee that followed, Surridge was adjudged to have been brought down by Johnstone.
The Albion keeper dived to his right to save Surridge's poorly struck penalty kick with his feet. But it was Stoke who had the last laugh as Powell's winner rubberstamped their promotion credentials lifting them within a point of top spot.
Player of the match
PowellNick Powell
Stoke City
Avg
- Squad number25Player namePowellAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number8Player nameVrancicAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number36Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number16Player nameWilmotAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number4Player nameAllenAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number11Player nameDoughtyAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number5Player nameChesterAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number14Player nameTymonAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number15Player nameThompsonAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number18Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number1Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number22Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
6.62
West Bromwich Albion
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJohnstoneAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number7Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number6Player nameAjayiAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number3Player nameTownsendAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number8Player nameLivermoreAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number27Player nameMowattAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number5Player nameBartleyAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number2Player nameFurlongAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number10Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number20Player nameReachAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number11Player nameDianganaAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number18Player nameGrantAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number17Player nameHugillAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number14Player nameMolumbyAverage rating
4.23
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1DaviesBooked at 75mins
- 16Wilmot
- 36Souttar
- 5Chester
- 2Smith
- 4Allen
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 25PowellSubstituted forDoughtyat 86'minutes
- 8VrancicSubstituted forFletcherat 76'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forSurridgeat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 9Fletcher
- 11Doughty
- 12Bursik
- 19Østigard
- 22Surridge
- 23Ince
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1JohnstoneBooked at 90mins
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8LivermoreBooked at 51mins
- 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 80'minutes
- 20Reach
- 7Robinson
- 17HugillSubstituted forPhillipsat 55'minutes
- 18GrantSubstituted forDianganaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Phillips
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 16Clarke
- 21Kipré
- 22Bryan
- 25Button
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 22,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Booking
Sam Surridge (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Sam Surridge (Stoke City).
Post update
Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by James Chester.
Post update
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Stoke City).
Post update
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Surridge (Stoke City).
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Alfie Doughty replaces Nick Powell because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).
Post update
Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby replaces Alex Mowatt.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Post update
Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
