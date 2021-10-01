Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nick Powell has now scored six goals in eight games this season - the last four in successive matches

Nick Powell scored the only goal of the game as Stoke City beat previously unbeaten Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

It looked like being one of those nights in the Potteries when Michael O'Neill's men outplayed the visitors but could not find a way through.

Jacob Brown hit post in the first half, then Mario Vrancic hit the bar in the second half, before Sam Johnstone twice made great saves in quick succession from Sam Surridge, the second of them from the penalty spot after the Albion keeper had brought down the Stoke striker.

But on 79 minutes the Potters finally created one piece of real magic for their deserved winner.

Tommy Smith latched on to a mishit pass from Conor Townsend to float a cleverly chipped right-foot ball over the top through the inside-right channel - and Powell ran on to lift a perfectly weighted lob over the marooned Johnstone.

Stoke climb to third on the back of their best performance of the season in front of their biggest crowd of the season, 22,703, although that was swelled by the noisy 2,886 travelling Albion fans who made such an occasion of it.

The Potters eventually won it largely thanks to another superb performance from Powell, who, at 27, now looks to be a real class act compared to the teenage hopeful who Manchester United risked £3m on over nine years ago.

It was Powell who created Stoke's first great chance when he put Brown clean through, only to see his team-mate outfox keeper Johnstone but also find the base of the post. Seconds later, fit-again Joe Allen fizzed a right-foot follow-up just wide.

And, although Albion's Callum Robinson had a powerful left-foot volley straight at home keeper Adam Davies, he was also involved in an incident at the other end.

Stoke thought they had scored when Darnell Furlong, trying to clear the danger back to his keeper, arced a low diving header into the corner. But referee Tim Robinson had already blown his whistle for a supposed foul on Callum Robinson, who appeared to have gone very easily to ground, earning a loud, sustained chorus of booing.

After summer signing Vrancic had floated a left-foot free-kick over Johnstone, from Powell's low second-half cross, the Albion keeper denied Surridge from close range - and then came an even better chance.

Semi Ajayi cleared a goalbound shot almost from off the line and, in the melee that followed, Surridge was adjudged to have been brought down by Johnstone.

The Albion keeper dived to his right to save Surridge's poorly struck penalty kick with his feet. But it was Stoke who had the last laugh as Powell's winner rubberstamped their promotion credentials lifting them within a point of top spot.

