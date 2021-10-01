Championship
StokeStoke City1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Stoke City 1-0 West Brom - Nick Powell winner ends table-topping Baggies' unbeaten run

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nick Powell has now scored six goals in eight games this season - the last four in successive matches
Nick Powell has now scored six goals in eight games this season - the last four in successive matches

Nick Powell scored the only goal of the game as Stoke City beat previously unbeaten Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

It looked like being one of those nights in the Potteries when Michael O'Neill's men outplayed the visitors but could not find a way through.

Jacob Brown hit post in the first half, then Mario Vrancic hit the bar in the second half, before Sam Johnstone twice made great saves in quick succession from Sam Surridge, the second of them from the penalty spot after the Albion keeper had brought down the Stoke striker.

But on 79 minutes the Potters finally created one piece of real magic for their deserved winner.

Tommy Smith latched on to a mishit pass from Conor Townsend to float a cleverly chipped right-foot ball over the top through the inside-right channel - and Powell ran on to lift a perfectly weighted lob over the marooned Johnstone.

Stoke climb to third on the back of their best performance of the season in front of their biggest crowd of the season, 22,703, although that was swelled by the noisy 2,886 travelling Albion fans who made such an occasion of it.

Jacob Brown's early miss was the first of two Stoke efforts against the woodwork
Jacob Brown's early miss was the first of two Stoke efforts against the woodwork

The Potters eventually won it largely thanks to another superb performance from Powell, who, at 27, now looks to be a real class act compared to the teenage hopeful who Manchester United risked £3m on over nine years ago.

It was Powell who created Stoke's first great chance when he put Brown clean through, only to see his team-mate outfox keeper Johnstone but also find the base of the post. Seconds later, fit-again Joe Allen fizzed a right-foot follow-up just wide.

And, although Albion's Callum Robinson had a powerful left-foot volley straight at home keeper Adam Davies, he was also involved in an incident at the other end.

Stoke thought they had scored when Darnell Furlong, trying to clear the danger back to his keeper, arced a low diving header into the corner. But referee Tim Robinson had already blown his whistle for a supposed foul on Callum Robinson, who appeared to have gone very easily to ground, earning a loud, sustained chorus of booing.

After summer signing Vrancic had floated a left-foot free-kick over Johnstone, from Powell's low second-half cross, the Albion keeper denied Surridge from close range - and then came an even better chance.

Semi Ajayi cleared a goalbound shot almost from off the line and, in the melee that followed, Surridge was adjudged to have been brought down by Johnstone.

The Albion keeper dived to his right to save Surridge's poorly struck penalty kick with his feet. But it was Stoke who had the last laugh as Powell's winner rubberstamped their promotion credentials lifting them within a point of top spot.

Player of the match

PowellNick Powell

with an average of 7.72

Stoke City

  1. Squad number25Player namePowell
    Average rating

    7.72

  2. Squad number8Player nameVrancic
    Average rating

    7.72

  3. Squad number36Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.52

  4. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    7.22

  5. Squad number16Player nameWilmot
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number4Player nameAllen
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number11Player nameDoughty
    Average rating

    7.13

  8. Squad number5Player nameChester
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number14Player nameTymon
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number15Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    7.02

  11. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.02

  12. Squad number18Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.75

  13. Squad number1Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.70

  14. Squad number22Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    6.62

West Bromwich Albion

  1. Squad number1Player nameJohnstone
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number7Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.59

  3. Squad number6Player nameAjayi
    Average rating

    5.33

  4. Squad number3Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    5.27

  5. Squad number8Player nameLivermore
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number27Player nameMowatt
    Average rating

    5.17

  7. Squad number5Player nameBartley
    Average rating

    5.16

  8. Squad number2Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number10Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.98

  10. Squad number20Player nameReach
    Average rating

    4.97

  11. Squad number11Player nameDiangana
    Average rating

    4.88

  12. Squad number18Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    4.83

  13. Squad number17Player nameHugill
    Average rating

    4.69

  14. Squad number14Player nameMolumby
    Average rating

    4.23

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1DaviesBooked at 75mins
  • 16Wilmot
  • 36Souttar
  • 5Chester
  • 2Smith
  • 4Allen
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 25PowellSubstituted forDoughtyat 86'minutes
  • 8VrancicSubstituted forFletcherat 76'minutes
  • 18BrownSubstituted forSurridgeat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 9Fletcher
  • 11Doughty
  • 12Bursik
  • 19Østigard
  • 22Surridge
  • 23Ince

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1JohnstoneBooked at 90mins
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 51mins
  • 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 80'minutes
  • 20Reach
  • 7Robinson
  • 17HugillSubstituted forPhillipsat 55'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forDianganaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Phillips
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Clarke
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 25Button
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
22,703

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Booking

    Sam Surridge (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Stoke City).

  6. Post update

    Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by James Chester.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steven Fletcher (Stoke City).

  10. Post update

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Stoke City).

  12. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Alfie Doughty replaces Nick Powell because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

  15. Post update

    Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby replaces Alex Mowatt.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueBanner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412091122
2Bournemouth10640167922
3Stoke116321511421
4Fulham106222291320
5Coventry106131211119
6Blackburn104421812616
7Huddersfield105141614216
8QPR104331914515
9Luton103431816213
10Bristol City103431111013
11Reading104151619-313
12Middlesbrough103341111012
13Sheff Utd103341314-112
14Millwall102621011-112
15Birmingham103341012-212
16Blackpool10334913-412
17Preston102531012-211
18Cardiff103251218-611
19Swansea10244914-510
20Nottm Forest102261114-38
21Barnsley10154713-68
22Peterborough102261020-108
23Hull10136615-96
24Derby1034378-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport