Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1UdineseUdinese0

Roma 1-0 Udinese: Tammy Abraham scores winner for Jose Mourinho's side

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham has registered two goals and two assists in five Serie A games

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Roma overcame Udinese to move up to fourth in Serie A.

Roma suffered their first defeat under manager Jose Mourinho against Verona on Sunday, but Abraham's finish from Riccardo Calafiori's cross made it four victories from five league games.

They trail Napoli by three points, after the leaders maintained their 100% start with a 4-0 win against Sampdoria.

Inter Milan and AC Milan remain unbeaten and sit one point above Roma.

Inter won 3-1 at Fiorentina on Tuesday, while Milan beat Venezia 2-0 and struggling Juventus earned their first victory of the campaign against Spezia.

Abraham, who joined from Chelsea for £34m in August, has scored three times in seven games for Roma - and twice in five Serie A appearances.

Mourinho's side, who had recorded six straight wins in all competitions prior to their 3-2 defeat at Verona, ended the game with 10 men after Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second booking in the 89th minute.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 13CalafioriBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSmallingat 69'minutes
  • 4CristanteBooked at 65mins
  • 17Veretout
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 74'minutes
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 89mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Smalling
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 17NuytinckSubstituted forSamardzicat 79'minutes
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 16MolinaSubstituted forSoppyat 62'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 11Souza SilvaBooked at 32mins
  • 6MakengoSubstituted forArslanat 85'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 79'minutes
  • 10Deulofeu
  • 23PussettoSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pérez
  • 4Zeegelaar
  • 5Arslan
  • 8Jajalo
  • 9Gomes Betuncal
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 20Padelli
  • 24Samardzic
  • 45Forestieri
  • 66Piana
  • 87De Maio
  • 93Soppy
Referee:
Antonio Rapuano

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home22
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Udinese 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Udinese 0.

  3. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tolgay Arslan (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Rui Patrício.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

  9. Post update

    Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eldor Shomurodov (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Brandon Soppy (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Tammy Abraham.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Tolgay Arslan replaces Jean-Victor Makengo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Walace (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Victor Makengo.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

  19. Post update

    Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 23rd September 2021

  • SampdoriaSampdoria0NapoliNapoli4
  • TorinoTorino1LazioLazio1
  • RomaRoma1UdineseUdinese0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli55001421215
2Inter Milan54101851313
3AC Milan5410102813
4Roma5401125712
5Atalanta531164210
6Fiorentina530289-19
7Lazio522112758
8Bologna5221710-38
9Torino52128537
10Udinese521267-17
11Empoli520358-36
12Juventus512278-15
13Sampdoria512257-25
14Sassuolo511357-24
15Hellas Verona5113811-34
16Genoa5113712-54
17Spezia5113713-64
18Venezia5104310-73
19Cagliari5023713-62
20Salernitana5014414-101
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport