Match ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 0.
The pressure continued to grow on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman after his side were held to a frustrating goalless draw at lowly Cadiz.
Frenkie de Jong's red card saw the visitors play the last 25 minutes with 10 men, with Koeman dismissed in the dying seconds for dissent.
Barcelona now have just two wins from five La Liga matches as speculation mounts over Koeman's future.
Memphis Depay went closest for Barca, miskicking from just yards out.
But it could have been worse for a visiting side lacking any creativity, as they needed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to pull off several impressive saves late on.
Koeman was left furious after two harsh yellow cards for De Jong in four minutes after the break led to Cadiz creating numerous late chances to win the game, having defended deep for the majority.
Alvaro Negredo, Salvi Sanchez and Anthony Lozano were all denied by Ter Stegen, while at the other end Depay was guilty of squandering several good opportunities for a Barcelona side lacking in quality but full of fight.
The frustration got the better of Koeman in injury time as he was sent from the sidelines for arguing against a late booking for Sergio Busquets.
"One of the problems is in Spain they send you off for nothing," Koeman told La Liga TV. "They don't say why, they just say attitude. Everyone saw the moment there was a second ball on the pitch. Everyone has to see that.
"I am strong of course. I can't win the battle with the press. I will put my energy into the team and with the players. I still see a fantastic attitude of the players and for me that is most important. I can't stop what the press are writing. We have to continue, that is my job."
The pressure is building on Koeman after a start to the season which has seen the Catalan giants draw three of their first five league games and lose 3-0 to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group-stage game last week.
The former Barcelona midfielder has not been helped by the club's perilous financial position, which saw Lionel Messi exit the club in the summer and has left the manager with a young and inexperienced squad.
Seventeen-year-old midfielder Gavi was handed his full Barcelona debut while Yusuf Demir, 18, continued in attack.
The 58-year-old's relationship with club president Joan Laporta has become strained in recent weeks though, with speculation growing that replacements are being considered.
'We've got a squad who can fight for the league' - player reaction
Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto: "Here we have to try and win La Liga. This notion of 'it's OK to finish in the top four' doesn't work for me.
"We've got a squad who can fight for the La Liga title and I don't think other sides have better squads than us. We need to get into gear and start winning."
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique: "When I said 'it is what it is', it's because we've got four absentees up top.
"I also said we'd end up competing. I'm not wearing the Barca shirt to come second or third. I'm here to win titles and I'm absolutely convinced, despite the start we've made, we'll compete. We need the fans to stay with us."
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20CarcelénSubstituted forAkapoat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 5HaroyanBooked at 68mins
- 32Chust
- 22Espino
- 11JiménezSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 45'minutes
- 3Jiménez JarqueSubstituted forJonssonat 40'minutes
- 12AlarcónBooked at 90mins
- 19ArzamendiaSubstituted forPereaat 57'minutes
- 21Sobrino
- 18NegredoSubstituted forLozanoat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jonsson
- 4López Gutiérrez
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 9Lozano
- 10Perea
- 13Gil
- 15Akapo
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 17Andone
- 28Calderón
- 30Bastida
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 4Araujo
- 2DestSubstituted forPuig Martíat 80'minutes
- 21de JongBooked at 65mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 90mins
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 73'minutes
- 11DemirSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 17de JongSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 12,180
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Victor Chust (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Perea.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alberto Perea (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
(Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alberto Perea.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Piqué following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Salvi Sánchez (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Post update
Nico González (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jens Jonsson (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riqui Puig from a direct free kick.
Booking
Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz).
Booking
Carlos Akapo (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Akapo (Cadiz).
