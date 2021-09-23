Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz0BarcelonaBarcelona0

La Liga: Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona - Visitors held as under-pressure boss Ronald Koeman is sent off

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman guided his side to third in La Liga last season

The pressure continued to grow on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman after his side were held to a frustrating goalless draw at lowly Cadiz.

Frenkie de Jong's red card saw the visitors play the last 25 minutes with 10 men, with Koeman dismissed in the dying seconds for dissent.

Barcelona now have just two wins from five La Liga matches as speculation mounts over Koeman's future.

Memphis Depay went closest for Barca, miskicking from just yards out.

But it could have been worse for a visiting side lacking any creativity, as they needed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to pull off several impressive saves late on.

Koeman was left furious after two harsh yellow cards for De Jong in four minutes after the break led to Cadiz creating numerous late chances to win the game, having defended deep for the majority.

Alvaro Negredo, Salvi Sanchez and Anthony Lozano were all denied by Ter Stegen, while at the other end Depay was guilty of squandering several good opportunities for a Barcelona side lacking in quality but full of fight.

The frustration got the better of Koeman in injury time as he was sent from the sidelines for arguing against a late booking for Sergio Busquets.

"One of the problems is in Spain they send you off for nothing," Koeman told La Liga TV. "They don't say why, they just say attitude. Everyone saw the moment there was a second ball on the pitch. Everyone has to see that.

"I am strong of course. I can't win the battle with the press. I will put my energy into the team and with the players. I still see a fantastic attitude of the players and for me that is most important. I can't stop what the press are writing. We have to continue, that is my job."

The pressure is building on Koeman after a start to the season which has seen the Catalan giants draw three of their first five league games and lose 3-0 to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group-stage game last week.

The former Barcelona midfielder has not been helped by the club's perilous financial position, which saw Lionel Messi exit the club in the summer and has left the manager with a young and inexperienced squad.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Gavi was handed his full Barcelona debut while Yusuf Demir, 18, continued in attack.

The 58-year-old's relationship with club president Joan Laporta has become strained in recent weeks though, with speculation growing that replacements are being considered.

'We've got a squad who can fight for the league' - player reaction

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto: "Here we have to try and win La Liga. This notion of 'it's OK to finish in the top four' doesn't work for me.

"We've got a squad who can fight for the La Liga title and I don't think other sides have better squads than us. We need to get into gear and start winning."

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique: "When I said 'it is what it is', it's because we've got four absentees up top.

"I also said we'd end up competing. I'm not wearing the Barca shirt to come second or third. I'm here to win titles and I'm absolutely convinced, despite the start we've made, we'll compete. We need the fans to stay with us."

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20CarcelénSubstituted forAkapoat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5HaroyanBooked at 68mins
  • 32Chust
  • 22Espino
  • 11JiménezSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 45'minutes
  • 3Jiménez JarqueSubstituted forJonssonat 40'minutes
  • 12AlarcónBooked at 90mins
  • 19ArzamendiaSubstituted forPereaat 57'minutes
  • 21Sobrino
  • 18NegredoSubstituted forLozanoat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jonsson
  • 4López Gutiérrez
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 9Lozano
  • 10Perea
  • 13Gil
  • 15Akapo
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 17Andone
  • 28Calderón
  • 30Bastida

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 4Araujo
  • 2DestSubstituted forPuig Martíat 80'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 65mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 90mins
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 73'minutes
  • 11DemirSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 17de JongSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
12,180

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victor Chust (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Perea.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alberto Perea (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alberto Perea.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Piqué following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Salvi Sánchez (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.

  12. Post update

    Nico González (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jens Jonsson (Cadiz).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riqui Puig from a direct free kick.

  15. Booking

    Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Alarcón (Cadiz).

  18. Booking

    Carlos Akapo (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Akapo (Cadiz).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 23rd September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65102181316
2Atl Madrid642095414
3Real Sociedad641196313
4Sevilla532082611
5Valencia6312117410
6Rayo Vallecano6312106410
7Barcelona52308539
8Real Betis62319729
9Ath Bilbao62315329
10Osasuna622279-28
11Mallorca622249-58
12Villarreal51406337
13Espanyol613245-16
14Cádiz613268-26
15Elche613247-36
16Levante604269-34
17Celta Vigo6114610-44
18Granada6033511-63
19Getafe6006210-80
20Alavés5005111-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories