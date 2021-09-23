Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Bailey's goal against Everton was his first for Villa

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, who scored one goal and set up another in Saturday's 3-0 win over Everton, will be out for at least three weeks.

The Jamaica forward, a summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen, suffered a thigh strain in the Villa Park encounter.

Bailey, 24, was named man of the match despite only playing 21 minutes, having come on in the 61st minute.

Villa hope he will be available to face Wolves on 16 October.

Bailey will miss the club's trip to Manchester United this Saturday and a home match against Tottenham on 3 October.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: "Leon has a strain which is likely to keep him out until after the international break.

"We would be hopeful that he would be available for the Wolves game, but we will need to assess him nearer the time and see how he progresses over the next 10 days or so."

Midfielder Morgan Sanson, who made a first appearance since April against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, will be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Villa's penalty shootout defeat.