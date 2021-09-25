Aberdeen have just eight points from six games so far

"Successful Aberdeen managers put trophies in the cabinet. Hopefully I can be here long enough to do that," said Stephen Glass said he was appointed in March.

Soon, their Scottish Cup hopes were extinguished by a 3-0 reverse at home to Dundee United. This term, after a bright start, they were embarrassed in the League Cup by Championship side Raith Rovers, and they were well beaten 3-1 at home by Qarabag to end their Europa Conference League hopes.

Back-to-back defeats by Motherwell and St Johnstone with no goals to show for their efforts extended a run of seven games in all competitions without a win. It leaves Glass, five months into the job, still fighting to win over the sceptics.

Is this just a slump while he tries to implement his methods, or is something more seriously wrong at Pittodrie?

Significant changes since Glass' arrival

Times were good at Aberdeen under Derek McInnes, who reigned from 2014 until earlier this year.

There were four cup finals - one of which brought home a first trophy in 19 years - regular wins at Hampden, Ibrox and Celtic Park, and even a fleeting dream of a league title as Celtic wobbled under Ronny Deila.

But in the past three years, it became stale and fans were turning off, and McInnes departed with Glass pinpointed by chairman Dave Cormack as the man to usher in a new era.

The Dundonian had enjoyed four years as a player at Pittodrie before spells with Newcastle United, Watford, Hibernian, Dunfermline Athletic and Carolina RailHawks, before his first coaching appointment as Shamrock Rovers' assistant.

He then honed his skills in the United States, leading Atlanta's second-string side for two years as well as having an interim period in charge of the first team.

After his arrival at Pittodrie, Glass promised a team "people want to come and watch" and shaped the squad and his staff accordingly. Former England forwards' coach Allan Russell and Celtic captain Scott Brown arrived alongside nine players, while young full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie have stepped up from the youth teams.

Given they have the third or fourth largest wage bill in the country, plus players with lofty reputations, Aberdeen would be expected to be challenging more robustly than they are, rather than toiling.

But strikers still not scoring goals

Aberdeen scored just two goals in their final 11 games under McInnes, and then interim boss Paul Sheerin. They scored just 36 in 38 league games last term.

Under Glass, it initially looked as if there had been an improvement. Five scored in six games, then 14 in all competitions in the first six games of this campaign. But since then it's been four goals in seven.

Half of those 18 goals have been scored by summer signing Christian Ramirez and midfielder Lewis Ferguson. The new Scotland cap was also top goalscorer last season with nine. Next up was Ryan Hedges on eight.

Glass has brought in Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Austin Samuels and Marley Watkins to add more goals to his side. However, Samuels is not yet fit enough to play 90 minutes, while Watkins has only played one full game. And after four in his first four games, Ramirez has scored just once in his last nine.

"Ramirez has come over from America and Scottish football is very fast, it is in your face, it's 100mph all the time," said former Aberdeen captain Richard Foster on Sportsound.

"With all respect, I don't think MLS or the USL are anything close to the Scottish game, so it is going to take him time to find his feet. He started well, but he looks like maybe he is half a yard off the pace, but that will come from games.

"There were a couple of times, where the instincts don't seem to be there. He will realise he isn't going to get as much time on the ball, he is going to have to do things a little bit quicker otherwise he is going to get put up in the air.

"The biggest worry isn't, can you play expansive football, can you play entertaining football, it's: Where are the goals going to come from? Which has been a repeated issue for the club."

They 'need to get the balance right'

One thing Aberdeen are excelling at is dominating possession. They had 75% against Motherwell, 75% against Ross County, and 66% against St Johnstone. In every domestic game this season they have had the bulk of possession, with their lowest being in the draw at Hearts (54%).

"We believe in what we have got," Glass said on Thursday. "If we keep having a large amount of the ball then we will score goals. There is not a concern in amongst us here. I think it will come together."

But Aberdeen's problem is the struggle to find a settled starting XI, with 22 players having appeared already this term.

Ross McCrorie has had three different defensive partners - Andrew Considine, Declan Gallagher and David Bates - and has also had to move to the left to fill in for the injured Considine. Such upheaval perhaps explains why Aberdeen have kept just one clean sheet in 13 games.

Aberdeen have the second highest average possession in the Premiership this season so far

"Glass has been so unfortunate that Considine got injured," said former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound. "He has had to put McCrorie, a right-footed player, on the left-hand side. That means he is always coming back on his inside and you have to have your midfield players having to go and get the ball to build something rather than getting in the box.

"The midfielders are nowhere near where they should be to support the front players, and it's just getting that balance right. You need the players to adapt and keep working on it. Some results might help that process - if they get into the lead in a game, then they can build on that."

'The world hasn't stopped' for Aberdeen quite yet

The season is still in its infancy, of course, with Sunday's meeting with St Mirren just Glass' 20th in charge. They are currently the same distance from the top of the table as they are from the bottom and are only a point behind Celtic.

The manner of Aberdeen's exits from Europe and the League Cup have probably warped perceptions a little, exacerbated by players getting used to a new manager.

"I think Glass is right in terms of the league campaign where, two wins, two draws, two defeats out of six games is not a disaster," added Foster. "It's not the start you want if you're Aberdeen, but it's no disaster. They probably will get better."

Bonner echoed those sentiments, adding: "We are talking as if the world has stopped for Aberdeen… it hasn't. It's far too early, we are six games in."