Jonson Clarke-Harris: Peterborough striker banned and fined over social media posts

Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris
Jonson Clarke-Harris returned to Peterborough for a second spell in August 2020

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been given a four-match ban and fined £5,300 by the FA over historical social media posts.

The 27-year-old was 18 at the time of the comments, which he made between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

As well as the ban and fine, Clarke-Harris is required to complete a face-to-face education programme.

"The comments were insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute," said an FA statement.

Clarke-Harris admitted six breaches of FA rule E3.external-link His comments constituted an 'aggravated breach' of FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

Clarke-Harris was a Peterborough player at the time of the posts, although he did not play a senior game in his first spell at the club.

He returned to Posh at the start of last season and has subsequently scored 35 goals in 57 matches.

