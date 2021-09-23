Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side fail to win any of their opening five Premier League this season

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says his side are "prepared to adapt" to the issues caused by their injury problems after a disappointing start to the season.

Patrick Bamford is the latest man ruled out, while five others could also be missing against West Ham on Saturday.

Leeds are 17th in the table having not won any of their opening five games.

"There comes a time when you have to demonstrate the project can resolve these uncomfortable situations," said Bielsa.

"We have a sufficient players and we're prepared to adapt to the absences."

Striker Bamford has not recovered after missing the Carabao Cup defeat at Fulham with an ankle injury on Tuesday.

"Against Fulham we had eight or nine players unavailable. I couldn't say it does not matter that so many players were not available.

"Of course, it's an added difficulty when players in the same position are also injured."

Both Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison, who is still recovering from Covid, will undergo late fitness tests for the game.

Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined, while fellow defender Patrick Struijk will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Bielsa could be forced to turn to several youngsters who appeared against Fulham, including defender Charlie Cresswell and winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Leeds manager said Cresswell "had taken a significant step forward" after impressing against the Cottagers, while striker Joe Gelhardt and midfielder Stuart McKinstry stepped off the bench.Another academy prospect, versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron, who this week signed a new two-year deal, was an unused substitute in the recent Premier League games against Burnley and Newcastle.

Bielsa said of the 20-year-old: "As time goes by, at the age that McCarron is, it gets him closer or further away from the competitive level of the players at the club.

"He's had one year where he's had close contact with the first team and he's shortened the distance to be able to compare himself with the other players."