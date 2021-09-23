Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool could yet move for West Ham's 24-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen. They were linked with a £20m bid in the summer window. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Borussia Dortmund could move for 23-year-old Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa, should the Bundesliga club lose Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, next summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool have also joined the race to sign Haaland as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admits it will be difficult to keep hold of the frontman next summer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, 25, is also among Liverpool's targets. (Fichajes.Net, via Sun) external-link

Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca, 48, says his move to take charge of Tottenham collapsed because sporting director Fabio Paratici wanted Spurs to play defensive football. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham could be prepared to offload French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, in a swap deal for compatriot and 25-year-old Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. (Express) external-link

Wenger ready to 'gamble' on calendar overhaul Arsene Wenger says he is "ready to take that gamble" over his proposals to overhaul football's match calendar, including staging the World Cup every two years

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, will not rush a decision on his future, but is seeking a significant pay rise if he is to stay at Stamford Bridge. (90min) external-link

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says he has not yet spoken to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic abour Rudiger, who is out of contract next year. (Eurosport) external-link

Arsenal are set to lose French striker Alexandre Lacazette for free when his contract expires in the summer, with Atletico Madrid interested in the 30-year-old. (Le10 Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are interested in Lacazette, while Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace could offer him the chance to stay in the Premier League. (90min) external-link

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona over a move for 24-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele. (El Nacional, via MEN) external-link

