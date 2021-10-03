Italian Serie A
RomaRoma0EmpoliEmpoli0

Roma v Empoli

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 5Viña
  • 17Veretout
  • 55Darboe
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 4Cristante
  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 59Zalewski
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 42Viti
  • 3Marchizza
  • 8Henderson
  • 28Ricci
  • 25Bandinelli
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 11Di Francesco
  • 99PinamontiSubstituted forMancusoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Stulac
  • 7Mancuso
  • 9Cutrone
  • 10Bajrami
  • 19La Mantia
  • 20Fiamozzi
  • 23Asllani
  • 26Tonelli
  • 32Haas
  • 33Luperto
  • 65Parisi
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Empoli. Leonardo Mancuso replaces Andrea Pinamonti because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ebrima Darboe (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Samuele Ricci (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  7. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Federico Di Francesco (Empoli).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ebrima Darboe (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Henderson with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Marchizza with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli76011631318
2Inter Milan75202281417
3AC Milan6510123916
4Fiorentina7502109115
5Roma7412148613
6Atalanta632186211
7Lazio73221512311
8Juventus73221110111
9Bologna73221214-211
10Empoli7313910-110
11Torino72239728
12Hellas Verona7223151418
13Udinese7223911-28
14Sassuolo721479-27
15Sampdoria71331013-36
16Genoa71241016-65
17Venezia7124512-75
18Salernitana7115515-104
19Spezia7115819-114
20Cagliari7034816-83
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories