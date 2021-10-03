Roma v Empoli

Substitution, Empoli. Leonardo Mancuso replaces Andrea Pinamonti because of an injury.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 5Viña
- 17Veretout
- 55Darboe
- 22Zaniolo
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 4Cristante
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 59Zalewski
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 30Stojanovic
- 6Romagnoli
- 42Viti
- 3Marchizza
- 8Henderson
- 28Ricci
- 25Bandinelli
- 27Zurkowski
- 11Di Francesco
- 99PinamontiSubstituted forMancusoat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Stulac
- 7Mancuso
- 9Cutrone
- 10Bajrami
- 19La Mantia
- 20Fiamozzi
- 23Asllani
- 26Tonelli
- 32Haas
- 33Luperto
- 65Parisi
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ebrima Darboe (Roma).
Post update
Samuele Ricci (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Post update
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Di Francesco (Empoli).
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ebrima Darboe (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Filippo Bandinelli (Empoli).
Post update
Offside, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Marchizza with a cross.
