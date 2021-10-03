French Ligue 1
RennesRennes2PSGParis Saint Germain0

Rennes 2-0 Paris Saint Germain: Mauricio Pochettino's side suffer first Ligue 1 defeat of season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi reacts to Rennes' first goal
Lionel Messi has scored one goal in four games for PSG

Paris St-Germain's 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club.

The hosts scored two quick goals either side of half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait.

Mauricio Pochettino's side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all starting.

The defeat is PSG's first in Ligue 1 since April, when they were beaten by last season's eventual champions Lille.

Rennes opened the scoring on 44 minutes when Laborde converted from Kamaldeen Sulemana's superb cross.

Tait added a second soon after the restart with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

After slicing an effort high over the bar in the first half, Mbappe thought he had pulled a goal back for Pochettino's side midway through the second half, only for it to be ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The Frenchman is now on a run of five games without a goal in all competitions.

PSG were spared further damage when referee Ruddy Buquet reversed his decision to award Rennes a penalty for Achraf Hakimi's foul on Laborde after checking the pitchside monitor.

Neymar missed a volley in the first half and Idrissa Gueye fired wide of the post, but Lionel Messi came closest for PSG when he hit the crossbar from a free-kick.

Bruno Genesio's Rennes side had only won twice in Ligue 1 heading into Sunday's game, but were clinical in front of goal and scored from two of their four shots on target.

The result leaves PSG top of Ligue 1 on 24 points, six points clear of Lens, while Rennes move up to seventh.

Line-ups

Rennes

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Gomis
  • 27Traoré
  • 23Omari
  • 6Aguerd
  • 25Meling
  • 14BourigeaudSubstituted forAssignonat 75'minutes
  • 28MartinBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSantamaríaat 76'minutes
  • 20TaitSubstituted forUgochukwuat 87'minutes
  • 10Sulemana
  • 24LabordeBooked at 24mins
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forGuirassyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Salin
  • 3Truffert
  • 4Badé
  • 8Santamaría
  • 9Guirassy
  • 17Tchaouna
  • 18Abline
  • 22Assignon
  • 26Ugochukwu

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 50G DonnarummaBooked at 56mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 55mins
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 76'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forWijnaldumat 76'minutes
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Kehrer
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rennes 2, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rennes 2, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lorenz Assignon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Baptiste Santamaría with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Rennes. Kamaldeen Sulemana tries a through ball, but Gaëtan Laborde is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Baptiste Santamaría.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lorenz Assignon.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Flavien Tait.

  15. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Lorenz Assignon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Rennes.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hamari Traoré (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serhou Guirassy.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Idrissa Gueye.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • RennesRennes2PSGParis Saint Germain0
  • AngersAngers2MetzMetz2
  • LorientLorient1ClermontClermont1
  • MonacoMonaco3BordeauxBordeaux0
  • NantesNantes2TroyesTroyes0
  • LilleLille16:00MarseilleMarseille
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne19:45LyonLyon

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG98012291324
2Lens95311610618
3Nice85211741316
4Marseille7421148614
5Angers9351139414
6Monaco94231411314
7Lorient9351109114
8Nantes94141310313
9Rennes9333129312
10Lyon83321312112
11Strasbourg93241314-111
12Lille83231114-311
13Montpellier92431616010
14Reims92431011-110
15Clermont92431220-810
16Metz91441118-77
17Bordeaux91441120-97
18Troyes9135814-66
19Brest90451018-84
20Saint-Étienne8035717-103
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories