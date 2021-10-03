German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2

Bayern Munich 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Julian Nagelsmann's men suffer first home defeat in 30 games

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic
Filip Kostic stuns Bayern Munich with late winner

Eintracht Frankfurt subjected Bayern Munich to a first league defeat at the Allianz Arena in 30 matches.

Filip Kostic struck seven minutes from time as Frankfurt secured a first win of the season and first at Bayern since 2000.

Leon Goretzka scored in the first half, but Frankfurt captain Martin Hinteregger quickly hit back.

Bayern, last beaten at home in November 2019, remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

They took the lead just before the half hour mark. Goretzka latched on to Robert Lewandowski's throw ball and steered in his first goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, Hinteregger was left unmarked in the box and powered a header past Manuel Neuer to restore parity.

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a superb save from a Lewandowski header 10 minutes after half-time. He then reacted well to save from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, as the home side looked to increase their intensity.

After holding strong, Frankfurt broke through Kostic, who fired a shot past Neuer seven minutes from time - but Trapp was needed again to deny Goretzka in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4SüleSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 77mins
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesBooked at 50mins
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 70'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva MeloSubstituted forHrusticat 84'minutes
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 18TouréSubstituted forda Costaat 61'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 6Jakic
  • 22Chandler
  • 29LindstromSubstituted forHaugeat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 19BorréSubstituted forLammersat 78'minutes
  • 10Kostic

Substitutes

  • 7Hrustic
  • 9Lammers
  • 15Kamada
  • 21Ache
  • 23Hauge
  • 24da Costa
  • 27Barkok
  • 39Mendes Paciência
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Florian Badstübner
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  7. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Lammers (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  9. Post update

    Dangerous play by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ajdin Hrustic replaces Tuta.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Leroy Sané.

  14. Booking

    Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sam Lammers replaces Rafael Borré.

  18. Booking

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich75112471716
2B Leverkusen75111971216
3B Dortmund75021913615
4Freiburg7430115615
5Wolfsburg741298113
6Köln7331139412
7Union Berlin7331109112
8RB Leipzig7313157810
9Mainz731375210
10B Mgladbach7313910-110
11Hoffenheim7223121118
12Stuttgart72231213-18
13Frankfurt7151810-28
14Hertha Berlin7205820-126
15Augsburg7124313-105
16Arminia Bielefeld704339-64
17VfL Bochum7115416-124
18Fürth7016519-141
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories