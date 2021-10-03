Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Eintracht Frankfurt subjected Bayern Munich to a first league defeat at the Allianz Arena in 30 matches.
Filip Kostic struck seven minutes from time as Frankfurt secured a first win of the season and first at Bayern since 2000.
Leon Goretzka scored in the first half, but Frankfurt captain Martin Hinteregger quickly hit back.
Bayern, last beaten at home in November 2019, remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.
They took the lead just before the half hour mark. Goretzka latched on to Robert Lewandowski's throw ball and steered in his first goal of the season.
Just two minutes later, Hinteregger was left unmarked in the box and powered a header past Manuel Neuer to restore parity.
Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a superb save from a Lewandowski header 10 minutes after half-time. He then reacted well to save from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, as the home side looked to increase their intensity.
After holding strong, Frankfurt broke through Kostic, who fired a shot past Neuer seven minutes from time - but Trapp was needed again to deny Goretzka in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4SüleSubstituted forSabitzerat 75'minutes
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 77mins
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesBooked at 50mins
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 70'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva MeloSubstituted forHrusticat 84'minutes
- 3Ilsanker
- 13Hinteregger
- 18TouréSubstituted forda Costaat 61'minutes
- 8Sow
- 6Jakic
- 22Chandler
- 29LindstromSubstituted forHaugeat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 19BorréSubstituted forLammersat 78'minutes
- 10Kostic
Substitutes
- 7Hrustic
- 9Lammers
- 15Kamada
- 21Ache
- 23Hauge
- 24da Costa
- 27Barkok
- 39Mendes Paciência
- 40Ramaj
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Lammers (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Dangerous play by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ajdin Hrustic replaces Tuta.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Leroy Sané.
Booking
Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sam Lammers replaces Rafael Borré.
Booking
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
