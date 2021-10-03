Match ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 1.
Leaders Real Madrid lost their first game in La Liga this season as they were beaten at Espanyol.
Raul de Tomas gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box.
Aleix Vidal added an excellent second, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois on the hour mark.
Karim Benzema responded for Real with a fine finish into the bottom corner with 19 minutes left, but Carlo Ancelotti's side could not find a late equaliser.
It is a second loss in a week for Real, who suffered a shock Champions League defeat by competition debutants Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday.
Ancelotti's side are now winless in three games after being held to a goalless draw against Villarreal in their previous league outing.
Champions Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to join Real at the top of La Liga on 17 points.
Benzema had three shots on target but all were comfortable for Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez as Real trailed at half time, while Eder Militao glanced a header wide from a corner as Real initially dominated following the interval.
Benzema duly got his ninth goal in eight league games this season but Vidal's strike proved decisive for an inspired Espanyol side.
Line-ups
Espanyol
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13López
- 12GilBooked at 79minsSubstituted forViláat 81'minutes
- 24Gómez
- 4Cabrera
- 3Pedrosa
- 20Bare
- 22VidalSubstituted forMelamedat 64'minutes
- 14MelendoSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 58'minutes
- 10DarderSubstituted forLópezat 82'minutes
- 23EmbarbaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWuat 65'minutes
- 11de Tomás
Substitutes
- 6Morlanes Ariño
- 7Wu
- 15López
- 16Morón
- 17Vilá
- 18Dimata
- 19Vadillo
- 21Melamed
- 32Gracia Sánchez
- 33García
- 34García
Real Madrid
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 8KroosSubstituted forCasemiroat 61'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 10ModricSubstituted forJovicat 61'minutes
- 25CamavingaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 14Casemiro
- 16Jovic
- 21Rodrygo
- 26López Andúgar
- 35Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 23,377
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dídac Vilá.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. David López replaces Sergi Darder.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Dídac Vilá replaces Óscar Gil because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Óscar Gil (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
