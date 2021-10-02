Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Juventus struck four minutes from time to secure victory in the Turin derby.
Manuel Locatelli kept his nerve to finish calmly from the edge of the area after Torino kept the visitors at bay for much of the game.
The Old Lady managed to stop a run of conceding goals, one match short of their unwanted record of 21 consecutive games.
Massimiliano Allegri's men sit eighth in Serie A, seven points off leaders Napoli.
Juventus should have been ahead a number of times in the opening minutes. Moise Kean shot wide within two minutes, before Weston McKennie blasted over from inside the area.
At the other end, Sasa Lukic missed a golden chance with a header, while Rolando Mandragora forced Wojciech Szczesny into a smart save from distance.
Juan Cuadrado almost put Juve ahead seven minutes after the break, but his header was saved at point-blank range by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Locatelli struck after being found by Federico Chiesa on the edge of the area, giving Milinkovic-Savic no chance.
Line-ups
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Zima
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 13Rodríguez
- 17Singo
- 4Pobega
- 38MandragoraBooked at 65mins
- 34AinaSubstituted forAnsaldiat 65'minutes
- 10LukicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forLinettyat 66'minutes
- 14BrekaloSubstituted forRincónat 84'minutes
- 19SanabriaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBaselliat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 5Izzo
- 8Baselli
- 15Ansaldi
- 24Verdi
- 25Kone
- 27Vojvoda
- 70Warming
- 77Linetty
- 88Rincón
- 89Gemello
- 99Buongiorno
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3ChielliniBooked at 82mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
- 14McKennie
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 18KeanSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 17Pellegrini
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Daniele Baselli (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kaio Jorge (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).
Post update
Attempt missed. David Zima (Torino) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kaio Jorge following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Tomás Rincón (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tommaso Pobega.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Federico Chiesa.
Post update
Offside, Torino. Tommaso Pobega tries a through ball, but Daniele Baselli is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
