German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2AugsburgFC Augsburg1

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 FC Augsburg: Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt score as Dortmund go second

Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt
Julian Brandt scores the winner for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park.

Raphael Guerreiro scored a penalty and Julian Brandt added a second either side of half-time, but Dortmund's wait for a first league clean sheet continues after Andi Zeqiri's first-half strike.

Dortmund took the lead in the 10th minute through Guerreiro's spot-kick, after Donyell Malen was fouled in the area.

Augsburg pegged them back 10 minutes before the break when Zeqiri, on loan from Brighton, reacted first to fire home the rebound after Arne Maier's shot from distance crashed off the bar.

Six minutes after the break, the hosts went back in front after a superb counter-attack involving Marius Wolf and Marco Reus was finished off with a deft shot from Brandt.

Reus and substitute Thorgan Hazard each hit the woodwork as Dortmund squandered chances to wrap the game up in the second half, but they held on to move a point behind champions Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forT Hazardat 52'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 66'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 28WitselSubstituted forCanat 66'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 11ReusBooked at 44mins
  • 39WolfSubstituted forSchulzat 72'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forCarvalhoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff

Augsburg

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 4OxfordBooked at 15mins
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 5Strobl
  • 8GruezoBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 78'minutes
  • 3PedersenSubstituted forGüntherat 86'minutes
  • 10MaierSubstituted forGregoritschat 78'minutes
  • 9CórdovaSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
  • 21ZeqiriBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNiederlechnerat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Niederlechner
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 17Sarenren Bazee
  • 24Jensen
  • 26Winther
  • 29Günther
  • 32Framberger
  • 40Koubek
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
41,000

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Augsburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Augsburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Noah Sarenren Bazee.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  7. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tobias Strobl (FC Augsburg).

  9. Post update

    Offside, FC Augsburg. Rafal Gikiewicz tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lasse Günther replaces Mads Pedersen.

  11. Post update

    Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Noah Sarenren Bazee.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Reece Oxford.

  15. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Florian Niederlechner replaces Andi Zeqiri.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Arne Maier.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Noah Sarenren Bazee replaces Carlos Gruezo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

