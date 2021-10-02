Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2BarcelonaBarcelona0

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Atletico increase pressure on Barca boss Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez scores for Atletico Madrid
Luis Suarez has now scored against all 31 teams he faced in La Liga

Reigning champions Atletico Madrid went level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and inflicted further damage on Ronald Koeman's struggling Barcelona with a deserved win in Spain's capital.

Thomas Lemar scored the opener, finishing well at the end of a move involving Joao Felix and Suarez.

Suarez then slotted in against his former club to put Atletico in charge.

Antoine Griezmann also featured against his former club as a late substitute as Atletico basked in their superiority.

For all the woe surrounding Barca this season, this loss was actually their first in La Liga - but it leaves them eighth in the table on 12 points, five behind Diego Simeone's side, who are second only on goal difference but have played a game more than rivals Real.

Prior to this, Barca had three wins and three draws to their name, with back-to-back chastening 3-0 losses in the Champions League doing most to harm Koeman's position at the club.

Barca had chances on Saturday, especially at 1-0, with Philippe Coutinho volleying an effort just wide and Frenkie de Jong just inches away from converting from close range following Memphis Depay's header across goal.

Coutinho also had a great chance to get the visitors back into the game in the second half but saw his shot from inside the box saved by Jan Oblak.

Despite having much more of the ball, Barcelona were second best at the Wanda Metropolitano, falling to a defeat that may well test president Joan Laporte's assertion from earlier on Saturday that Koeman would continue at the club regardless of the result in Madrid.external-link

They now have a two-week break from action for internationals, with their next fixture at home to Valencia on 17 October.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forFelipeat 81'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 78mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 5de PaulBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTrippierat 45'minutes
  • 11Lemar
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 81'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forGriezmannat 72'minutes
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 8Griezmann
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 23Trippier
  • 24Vrsaljko

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forde Jongat 75'minutes
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 2DestSubstituted forLengletat 86'minutes
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
  • 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPuig Martíat 75'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 18Alba
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
60,594

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid75202181317
2Atl Madrid8521116517
3Real Sociedad7511106416
4Sevilla6420102814
5Osasuna84221111014
6Rayo Vallecano8413138513
7Ath Bilbao834174313
8Valencia8332128412
9Barcelona7331117412
10Real Betis7331117412
11Mallorca8323712-511
12Villarreal61506338
13Celta Vigo7214710-37
14Cádiz8143711-47
15Espanyol713347-36
16Elche713348-46
17Levante8044613-74
18Granada7034512-73
19Alavés7106212-103
20Getafe7007212-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

