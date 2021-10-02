Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Barcelona 0.
Reigning champions Atletico Madrid went level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and inflicted further damage on Ronald Koeman's struggling Barcelona with a deserved win in Spain's capital.
Thomas Lemar scored the opener, finishing well at the end of a move involving Joao Felix and Suarez.
Suarez then slotted in against his former club to put Atletico in charge.
Antoine Griezmann also featured against his former club as a late substitute as Atletico basked in their superiority.
For all the woe surrounding Barca this season, this loss was actually their first in La Liga - but it leaves them eighth in the table on 12 points, five behind Diego Simeone's side, who are second only on goal difference but have played a game more than rivals Real.
Prior to this, Barca had three wins and three draws to their name, with back-to-back chastening 3-0 losses in the Champions League doing most to harm Koeman's position at the club.
Barca had chances on Saturday, especially at 1-0, with Philippe Coutinho volleying an effort just wide and Frenkie de Jong just inches away from converting from close range following Memphis Depay's header across goal.
Coutinho also had a great chance to get the visitors back into the game in the second half but saw his shot from inside the box saved by Jan Oblak.
Despite having much more of the ball, Barcelona were second best at the Wanda Metropolitano, falling to a defeat that may well test president Joan Laporte's assertion from earlier on Saturday that Koeman would continue at the club regardless of the result in Madrid.
They now have a two-week break from action for internationals, with their next fixture at home to Valencia on 17 October.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 22HermosoSubstituted forFelipeat 81'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 78mins
- 14Llorente
- 5de PaulBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTrippierat 45'minutes
- 11Lemar
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 81'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forGriezmannat 72'minutes
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 8Griezmann
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 23Trippier
- 24Vrsaljko
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 22MinguezaSubstituted forde Jongat 75'minutes
- 4Araujo
- 3Piqué
- 2DestSubstituted forLengletat 86'minutes
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
- 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPuig Martíat 75'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 60,594
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Felipe replaces Mario Hermoso.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Booking
Koke (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Gavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Óscar Mingueza.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces João Félix.
