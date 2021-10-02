Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 14Llorente
- 5de Paul
- 11Lemar
- 21Carrasco
- 7Sequeira
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 8Griezmann
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 23Trippier
- 24Vrsaljko
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 4Araujo
- 3Piqué
- 2Dest
- 28González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 14Coutinho
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).
Post update
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
