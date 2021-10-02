Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Women's Super League champions Chelsea continued their fine start to the campaign with victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.
Guro Reiten gave the hosts a deserved early lead with a drilled finish from the corner of the area.
Sam Kerr headed Fran Kirby's lofted ball over Megan Walsh to double the Blues' lead late in the first half.
Danielle Carter pulled one back for Brighton early in the second half, but Bethany England completed the scoring.
Emma Hayes' team suffered their only league defeat of last season in the corresponding fixture, but they swarmed all over Brighton from kick-off and should have broken the deadlock before Reiten's early opener.
Pernille Harder headed Millie Bright's delivery wide of the far post and Kerr skewed a shot off target, but Reiten made no mistake moments later to break the deadlock from Kirby's pass.
Reiten, Kirby and Kerr were a constant threat as the Blues continued to lay siege to the Brighton goal, Reiten shooting straight at Walsh and Kirby nodding wide before the Australia international eventually headed home Chelsea's second.
Hope Powell's team came out fighting in the second half and halved the deficit through Carter's close-range finish - the first home goal Chelsea have conceded in the WSL for eight and a half hours - but Kirby's third assist of the game set up England to rifle past Walsh and clinch the three points for the hosts.
The win moves Chelsea above second-placed Arsenal on goals scored, with the Gunners playing their game in hand at Aston Villa later on Saturday.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 4BrightBooked at 27mins
- 7Carter
- 16Eriksson
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forCharlesat 77'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 8Leupolz
- 11ReitenBooked at 57minsSubstituted forAnderssonat 83'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forFlemingat 83'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 77'minutes
- 23Harder
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 9England
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 28Telford
- 29Fox
Brighton Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Walsh
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forSimpkinsat 45'minutes
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 6Le Tissier
- 10KaagmanBooked at 65mins
- 15Green
- 8ConnollySubstituted forBrazilat 71'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 7Whelan
- 18CarterSubstituted forBabajideat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Babajide
- 12Bance
- 13Stenson
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 32Adebowale
- 34Cordier
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Post update
Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rinsola Babajide (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Rinsola Babajide replaces Danielle Carter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Fran Kirby.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Guro Reiten.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Post update
Foul by Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Sam Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles replaces Erin Cuthbert.
Post update
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic