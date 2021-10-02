The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Chelsea 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Champions continue fine start to WSL campaign

Last updated on .From the section Football

Guro Reiten, Chelsea, Brighton, Women's Super League
Guro Reiten set Chelsea on their way with a powerful strike from the corner of the penalty area

Women's Super League champions Chelsea continued their fine start to the campaign with victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

Guro Reiten gave the hosts a deserved early lead with a drilled finish from the corner of the area.

Sam Kerr headed Fran Kirby's lofted ball over Megan Walsh to double the Blues' lead late in the first half.

Danielle Carter pulled one back for Brighton early in the second half, but Bethany England completed the scoring.

Emma Hayes' team suffered their only league defeat of last season in the corresponding fixture, but they swarmed all over Brighton from kick-off and should have broken the deadlock before Reiten's early opener.

Pernille Harder headed Millie Bright's delivery wide of the far post and Kerr skewed a shot off target, but Reiten made no mistake moments later to break the deadlock from Kirby's pass.

Reiten, Kirby and Kerr were a constant threat as the Blues continued to lay siege to the Brighton goal, Reiten shooting straight at Walsh and Kirby nodding wide before the Australia international eventually headed home Chelsea's second.

Hope Powell's team came out fighting in the second half and halved the deficit through Carter's close-range finish - the first home goal Chelsea have conceded in the WSL for eight and a half hours - but Kirby's third assist of the game set up England to rifle past Walsh and clinch the three points for the hosts.

The win moves Chelsea above second-placed Arsenal on goals scored, with the Gunners playing their game in hand at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 4BrightBooked at 27mins
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forCharlesat 77'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 8Leupolz
  • 11ReitenBooked at 57minsSubstituted forAnderssonat 83'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forFlemingat 83'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 77'minutes
  • 23Harder

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 9England
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 28Telford
  • 29Fox

Brighton Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forSimpkinsat 45'minutes
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 10KaagmanBooked at 65mins
  • 15Green
  • 8ConnollySubstituted forBrazilat 71'minutes
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 18CarterSubstituted forBabajideat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Babajide
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stenson
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 32Adebowale
  • 34Cordier
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rinsola Babajide (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Rinsola Babajide replaces Danielle Carter.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Fran Kirby.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Guro Reiten.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women).

  14. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Bethany England is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Sam Kerr.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles replaces Erin Cuthbert.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  19. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women4301155109
2Arsenal Women3300122109
3Tottenham Women33004139
4Aston Villa Women32104227
5Brighton Women42028446
6Man Utd Women320167-16
7West Ham Women31115324
8Man City Women310257-23
9Everton Women310239-63
10Leicester City Women300329-70
11Reading Women300307-70
12B'ham City Women300319-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

