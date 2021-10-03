Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.
Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League with victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.
Leah Galton and Ella Toone scored either side of half-time as Marc Skinner's side beat his former club.
Defender Hannah Blundell assisted both goals.
Defeat sees the Blues set a record for the longest winless home run in WSL history, reaching 17 matches without victory.
Scott Booth's side are one of three to have lost all four of their WSL games so far this season, along with Leicester and Reading.
The hosts defended well and restricted Manchester United to only two shots on target, but began to tire towards the end.
Galton slid the ball into the far corner after an impressive run down the left from Blundell for her first goal since January, which was also against the Blues.
Toone had a brilliant chance to double United's lead in the second half, but as she lost balance her shot across goal clipped the far post.
The England international made amends not long after, side-footing in from Blundell's low ball for her second WSL goal of the season.
Alessia Russo was lively and impressed for the visitors as she made her first start in almost a year following an operation on a hamstring injury in November 2020.
The result was the perfect response from Skinner's side after their unbeaten start to the season was ended in brutal fashion by defending champions Chelsea last weekend.
The hosts' best chance fell to Lucy Quinn in the first half, but the unmarked forward sliced her shot wide of the right post from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Ramsey
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 11PennockSubstituted forCowieat 83'minutes
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 45'minutes
- 19WhippSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
- 3Scott
- 17Quinn
- 7SarriSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 32Cowie
- 34Phillips
- 35Clark
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 3Thorisdottir
- 5Mannion
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 14GroenenBooked at 63mins
- 7Toone
- 23RussoSubstituted forRisaat 71'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forJonesat 90+2'minutes
- 37StaniforthBooked at 9minsSubstituted forHansonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Carrie Jones replaces Leah Galton.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Jade Pennock.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Libby Smith replaces Lucy Whipp.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.
Post update
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Alessia Russo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emily Whelan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.