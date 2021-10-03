Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leah Galton's goal was her first since January

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League with victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Leah Galton and Ella Toone scored either side of half-time as Marc Skinner's side beat his former club.

Defender Hannah Blundell assisted both goals.

Defeat sees the Blues set a record for the longest winless home run in WSL history, reaching 17 matches without victory.

Scott Booth's side are one of three to have lost all four of their WSL games so far this season, along with Leicester and Reading.

The hosts defended well and restricted Manchester United to only two shots on target, but began to tire towards the end.

Galton slid the ball into the far corner after an impressive run down the left from Blundell for her first goal since January, which was also against the Blues.

Toone had a brilliant chance to double United's lead in the second half, but as she lost balance her shot across goal clipped the far post.

The England international made amends not long after, side-footing in from Blundell's low ball for her second WSL goal of the season.

Alessia Russo was lively and impressed for the visitors as she made her first start in almost a year following an operation on a hamstring injury in November 2020.

The result was the perfect response from Skinner's side after their unbeaten start to the season was ended in brutal fashion by defending champions Chelsea last weekend.

The hosts' best chance fell to Lucy Quinn in the first half, but the unmarked forward sliced her shot wide of the right post from the centre of the box.