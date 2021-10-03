The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2

Birmingham 0-2 Manchester United: Marc Skinner's side beats former club

Manchester United celebrate
Leah Galton's goal was her first since January

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League with victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Leah Galton and Ella Toone scored either side of half-time as Marc Skinner's side beat his former club.

Defender Hannah Blundell assisted both goals.

Defeat sees the Blues set a record for the longest winless home run in WSL history, reaching 17 matches without victory.

Scott Booth's side are one of three to have lost all four of their WSL games so far this season, along with Leicester and Reading.

The hosts defended well and restricted Manchester United to only two shots on target, but began to tire towards the end.

Galton slid the ball into the far corner after an impressive run down the left from Blundell for her first goal since January, which was also against the Blues.

Toone had a brilliant chance to double United's lead in the second half, but as she lost balance her shot across goal clipped the far post.

The England international made amends not long after, side-footing in from Blundell's low ball for her second WSL goal of the season.

Alessia Russo was lively and impressed for the visitors as she made her first start in almost a year following an operation on a hamstring injury in November 2020.

The result was the perfect response from Skinner's side after their unbeaten start to the season was ended in brutal fashion by defending champions Chelsea last weekend.

The hosts' best chance fell to Lucy Quinn in the first half, but the unmarked forward sliced her shot wide of the right post from the centre of the box.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Ramsey
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 11PennockSubstituted forCowieat 83'minutes
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 45'minutes
  • 19WhippSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
  • 3Scott
  • 17Quinn
  • 7SarriSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 32Cowie
  • 34Phillips
  • 35Clark

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 5Mannion
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 14GroenenBooked at 63mins
  • 7Toone
  • 23RussoSubstituted forRisaat 71'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forJonesat 90+2'minutes
  • 37StaniforthBooked at 9minsSubstituted forHansonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Carrie Jones replaces Leah Galton.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Jade Pennock.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester United Women 2. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Libby Smith replaces Lucy Whipp.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

  12. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Alessia Russo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emily Whelan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Tottenham Women440061512
3Chelsea Women4301155109
4Man Utd Women43018719
5West Ham Women42117347
6Aston Villa Women421146-27
7Brighton Women42028446
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women410359-43
10Leicester City Women4004211-90
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Reading Women4004010-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

