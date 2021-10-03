The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2

Man City 0-2 West Ham United: Gareth Taylor defiant despite growing pressure

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

West Ham celebrate
West Ham have seven points from their opening four games in the WSL this season

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor says he is the right person to take the team forward despite their third successive Women's Super League defeat.

City were stunned by visitors West Ham United and are nine points off the pace of leaders Arsenal after four games.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir's header and Yui Hasegawa chipping the keeper from 40 yards in added time sealed the win.

"I hope so. I still believe massively," said Taylor when asked if he could turn things around after the poor start.

"I think I have proved I can bring a brand of football that is exciting to watch but is winning football.

"We are up against it. Everything seems to be going against us. We won't get help from anywhere else, we have to do it ourselves. I still thought we had enough out there to win it and we didn't. We are always fighting all the way."

City, who were also knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the qualifying stages, had a goal ruled out from Ellen White for offside after the break, before Laura Coombs struck the post.

It capped a frustrating afternoon, which condemned City to back-to-back defeats at home - Spurs inflicted the Citizens' first league defeat at the Academy Stadium since April 2018 when they won 2-1 last month.

'We're in a really tough moment'

Manchester City react
Manchester City finished runners-up in the WSL last season

Taylor's side, runners-up in the WSL last season, have won just one of their opening four games and were thumped 5-0 by Arsenal last week.

They have been hampered by injuries with key players Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck all missing in recent weeks.

West Ham, meanwhile, climb to fourth in the table with two wins and a draw in their opening four games.

"We dominated the first half, had numerous chances and numerous opportunities," Taylor added.

"We're in a tough moment, we're really in a tough moment. It will get better. We have to take responsibility. We need to score goals and don't concede at the other end. I know it sounds really simple but that's it!"

West Ham celebrate
West Ham have won two and drawn one of their opening four games this season

It will not get any easier for City as they travel to derby rivals Manchester United in their next WSL fixture on Saturday, 9 October (13:30 BST), live on BBC One.

West Ham boss Olli Harder hopes victory over City can be used as a "benchmark" to close the gap on the WSL's leading sides as they prepare to travel to Birmingham City.

"I thought the players dug deep. City are a quality team, we knew that. We let them have the ball but pressed them high up the pitch when we could," said Harder.

"The girls are obviously pleased and it's about using that as a benchmark to move forward."

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 11Beckie
  • 8Scott
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 12AngeldalSubstituted forStanwayat 68'minutes
  • 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 45'minutes
  • 19Weir
  • 16Park
  • 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23CissokoBooked at 90mins
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10SvitkováSubstituted forParkerat 81'minutes
  • 4StringerSubstituted forFilisat 90+2'minutes
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 2Wyne
  • 13Yallop
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forLeonat 60'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa

Substitutes

  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 19Leon
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

  8. Booking

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

  12. Post update

    Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Greenwood following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  18. Post update

    Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Tottenham Women440061512
3Chelsea Women4301155109
4West Ham Women42117347
5Aston Villa Women421146-27
6Brighton Women42028446
7Man Utd Women320167-16
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women410359-43
10B'ham City Women300319-80
11Leicester City Women4004211-90
12Reading Women4004010-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

