Match ends, Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2.
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor says he is the right person to take the team forward despite their third successive Women's Super League defeat.
City were stunned by visitors West Ham United and are nine points off the pace of leaders Arsenal after four games.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir's header and Yui Hasegawa chipping the keeper from 40 yards in added time sealed the win.
"I hope so. I still believe massively," said Taylor when asked if he could turn things around after the poor start.
"I think I have proved I can bring a brand of football that is exciting to watch but is winning football.
"We are up against it. Everything seems to be going against us. We won't get help from anywhere else, we have to do it ourselves. I still thought we had enough out there to win it and we didn't. We are always fighting all the way."
City, who were also knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the qualifying stages, had a goal ruled out from Ellen White for offside after the break, before Laura Coombs struck the post.
It capped a frustrating afternoon, which condemned City to back-to-back defeats at home - Spurs inflicted the Citizens' first league defeat at the Academy Stadium since April 2018 when they won 2-1 last month.
'We're in a really tough moment'
Taylor's side, runners-up in the WSL last season, have won just one of their opening four games and were thumped 5-0 by Arsenal last week.
They have been hampered by injuries with key players Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck all missing in recent weeks.
West Ham, meanwhile, climb to fourth in the table with two wins and a draw in their opening four games.
"We dominated the first half, had numerous chances and numerous opportunities," Taylor added.
"We're in a tough moment, we're really in a tough moment. It will get better. We have to take responsibility. We need to score goals and don't concede at the other end. I know it sounds really simple but that's it!"
It will not get any easier for City as they travel to derby rivals Manchester United in their next WSL fixture on Saturday, 9 October (13:30 BST), live on BBC One.
West Ham boss Olli Harder hopes victory over City can be used as a "benchmark" to close the gap on the WSL's leading sides as they prepare to travel to Birmingham City.
"I thought the players dug deep. City are a quality team, we knew that. We let them have the ball but pressed them high up the pitch when we could," said Harder.
"The girls are obviously pleased and it's about using that as a benchmark to move forward."
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 11Beckie
- 8Scott
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 12AngeldalSubstituted forStanwayat 68'minutes
- 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 45'minutes
- 19Weir
- 16Park
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 10Stanway
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23CissokoBooked at 90mins
- 5Flaherty
- 12Longhurst
- 10SvitkováSubstituted forParkerat 81'minutes
- 4StringerSubstituted forFilisat 90+2'minutes
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 2Wyne
- 13Yallop
- 9WalkerSubstituted forLeonat 60'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
Substitutes
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 19Leon
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Booking
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Post update
Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Greenwood following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).