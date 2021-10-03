The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women14:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: King Power Stadium, England

Leicester City v Tottenham

Women's Football

Match report will appear here.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 6Brougham
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 5McManus
  • 27O'Brien
  • 23Purfield
  • 8Pike
  • 21Cain
  • 14de Graaf
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 15Howard
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 20Zajmi
  • 29Camwell
  • 40Robinson

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 6Harrop
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 21Clemaron
  • 12Percival
  • 29Neville
  • 7Naz
  • 10Williams
  • 16Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Chelsea Women4301155109
3Tottenham Women33004139
4Aston Villa Women421146-27
5Brighton Women42028446
6Man Utd Women320167-16
7West Ham Women31115324
8Man City Women310257-23
9Everton Women310239-63
10Leicester City Women300329-70
11Reading Women300307-70
12B'ham City Women300319-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

