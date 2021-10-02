Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Women's Super League season with victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
After a cagey first half where the Gunners struggled to break down the Villa defence, they scored four second-half goals.
Kim Little opened the scoring with a drilled finish, before substitutes Mana Iwabuchi and Katie McCabe both scored inside the last 10 minutes.
Little added her second in injury time to complete the scoring.
The result ends Villa's unbeaten start to the season and leaves Arsenal top of the WSL on 12 points.
Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and should have taken the lead before the break.
Beth Mead was lively on the left wing and the Gunners came close to scoring when Vivianne Miedema flicked the ball wide of the far post from her cross.
Arsenal captain Little had a number of chances and eventually broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half, showing great skill as she received Lotte Wubben-Moy's threaded pass through the Villa defence inside the box.
The Scotland international dummied her first effort before turning past her defender and firing into the bottom right corner for her 150th Arsenal goal.
Villa managed just one shot on target throughout and after conceding the opener it was one way traffic.
Substitute Iwabuchi doubled the visitors' lead, scoring against her former club with a first-time finish from Tobin Heath's cross on 80 minutes.
The goal of the match came three minutes later, when McCabe scored from 40 yards.
The Republic of Ireland captain received the ball straight from Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's clearance, before taking a touch, spotting Hampton off her line and launching the ball into the back of the net.
Little added a fourth in stoppage time with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Hampton
- 16McLoughlin
- 3Sargeant
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 33PachecoBooked at 57mins
- 10Petzelberger
- 4Allen
- 8Arthur
- 7LehmannSubstituted forDavisonat 81'minutes
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHaylesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hutton
- 15Blindkilde
- 18Gregory
- 20Davison
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forWilliamsonat 74'minutes
- 5Beattie
- 12MaanumSubstituted forIwabuchiat 45'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 7Catley
- 14ParrisSubstituted forHeathat 63'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forFoordat 63'minutes
- 9MeadSubstituted forMcCabeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Patten
- 6Williamson
- 8Nobbs
- 15McCabe
- 18Williams
- 19Foord
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 23Iwabuchi
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Post update
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from long range on the right to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Gemma Davison replaces Alisha Lehmann.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tobin Heath.
Post update
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson replaces Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe replaces Beth Mead.
- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic