Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2Man CityManchester City2

Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Mohamed Salah scores incredible solo goal

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments237

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season

Mohamed Salah's incredible solo goal lit up a thrilling draw between Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Salah picked the ball up wide on the right, jinked past a number of City challenges before slotting in at the far post to put his side 2-1 ahead.

But Kevin de Bruyne's deflected goal allowed Pep Guardiola's side to claim a point in a breathtaking second half.

City dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough with Phil Foden seeing an effort smothered by Alisson and De Bruyne heading over.

Liverpool improved in the second half and Diogo Jota's spin and shot was pushed away by Ederson before Sadio Mane stroked in the opener on the hour mark after great work by Salah. Foden then equalised by drilling a superb finish into the far corner.

A winner for either side would have taken them top of the table, but the draw leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, with City a point further back in third.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    5.53

  3. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.21

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.19

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.75

  8. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.61

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.37

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    5.95

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    6.56

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    5.75

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.79

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.96

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.19

  8. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.36

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.10

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.43

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 7MilnerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGomezat 78'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 83mins
  • 17Jones
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFirminoat 68'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 26mins
  • 14Laporte
  • 27CanceloBooked at 56mins
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 77mins
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forSterlingat 66'minutes
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 13Steffen
  • 21Torres
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohamed Salah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  11. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Matip.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces James Milner.

  19. Booking

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

240 comments

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:26

    The standard of refereeing is the shame of the Premier League.

    Milner's trip, nowhere close to the ball, on an attacking player is a yellow 100% of the time. Even the useless Paul Tierney would show a yellow had Milner not been already booked - he was simply too cowardly to show red.

    • Reply posted by Vivanders, today at 18:28

      Vivanders replied:
      Here's a kleenex

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:27

    A cracking game for the neutral, but the referee was shocking today. Milner had THREE yellow card offences and he somehow managed to stay on the pitch. City definitely will feel hard done by, and most likely we would not have seen that brilliant Salah goal had Milner been sent off. Also, just imagine where City would be if they actually brought in a centre forward, it's so obvious to see.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 18:32

      Footy_fan replied:
      City deserved to win…robbed by ref

  • Comment posted by ss978, today at 18:26

    Refs had a shocker there

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 18:28

      Carpe diem replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 18:28

    you never get a refs decision go your way at anfield

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And you present what as evidence?

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 18:27

    The champions showed their class to The kop ! Well done CITY

    • Reply posted by Vivanders, today at 18:29

      Vivanders replied:
      🔔🔚

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:28

    Salah & Foden are Top class.. well played today..

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:27

    Not sure what the managers said at half time but the game sure came alive in the 2nd half. Very entertaining half.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 18:26

    Mo Salah... there are no words.

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 18:30

      Desi786 replied:
      Mo Salah today and that Rodri's Tackle..wow