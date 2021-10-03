Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season

Mohamed Salah's incredible solo goal lit up a thrilling draw between Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Salah picked the ball up wide on the right, jinked past a number of City challenges before slotting in at the far post to put his side 2-1 ahead.

But Kevin de Bruyne's deflected goal allowed Pep Guardiola's side to claim a point in a breathtaking second half.

City dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough with Phil Foden seeing an effort smothered by Alisson and De Bruyne heading over.

Liverpool improved in the second half and Diogo Jota's spin and shot was pushed away by Ederson before Sadio Mane stroked in the opener on the hour mark after great work by Salah. Foden then equalised by drilling a superb finish into the far corner.

A winner for either side would have taken them top of the table, but the draw leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, with City a point further back in third.

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 7 Milner 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

7 Milner Booked at 42mins Substituted for Gomez at 78' minutes

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho Booked at 83mins

17 Jones

11 Salah

20 Jota Booked at 65mins Substituted for Firmino at 68' minutes

10 Mané Substitutes 5 Konaté

8 Keïta

9 Firmino

12 Gomez

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

62 Kelleher

76 N Williams Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne 9 Gabriel Jesus 10 Grealish 47 Foden 31 Ederson

2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias Booked at 26mins

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo Booked at 56mins

20 Bernardo Silva Booked at 77mins

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne

9 Gabriel Jesus

10 Grealish Substituted for Sterling at 66' minutes

47 Foden Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

7 Sterling

13 Steffen

21 Torres

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

33 Carson

80 Palmer Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohamed Salah. Post update Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). Post update Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). Post update Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick. Booking Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Matip. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces James Milner. Booking Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward