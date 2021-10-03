Match ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2.
Mohamed Salah's incredible solo goal lit up a thrilling draw between Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
Salah picked the ball up wide on the right, jinked past a number of City challenges before slotting in at the far post to put his side 2-1 ahead.
But Kevin de Bruyne's deflected goal allowed Pep Guardiola's side to claim a point in a breathtaking second half.
City dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough with Phil Foden seeing an effort smothered by Alisson and De Bruyne heading over.
Liverpool improved in the second half and Diogo Jota's spin and shot was pushed away by Ederson before Sadio Mane stroked in the opener on the hour mark after great work by Salah. Foden then equalised by drilling a superb finish into the far corner.
A winner for either side would have taken them top of the table, but the draw leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, with City a point further back in third.
More to follow.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
6.56
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number12Player nameGomezAverage rating
5.75
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.10
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.43
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 7MilnerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGomezat 78'minutes
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoBooked at 83mins
- 17Jones
- 11Salah
- 20JotaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFirminoat 68'minutes
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 8Keïta
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben DiasBooked at 26mins
- 14Laporte
- 27CanceloBooked at 56mins
- 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 77mins
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10GrealishSubstituted forSterlingat 66'minutes
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 13Steffen
- 21Torres
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohamed Salah.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Post update
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Post update
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces James Milner.
Booking
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
