Liverpool v Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a groin injury in training this week and will miss the visit of Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also missed Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Porto after sustaining a groin injury during training.

Midfielders Thiago and Harvey Elliott also remain sidelined for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola doesn't expect either Ilkay Gundogan or Oleksandr Zinchenko to return for Manchester City until after the international break.

City's manager otherwise has a fully-fit squad available to him.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City lost to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, but they still put in a good performance.

That Champions League group game was by far the least important of a big week for City, which started with a brilliant win at Stamford Bridge and ends at Anfield.

City will be right at it again here, but so will Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side were not up against anyone of the same sort of quality in midweek, but they basically just swatted Porto away.

I am at Anfield for this one and I can't wait - these games are played at such a fierce intensity and are usually decided by fine margins.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City won this fixture 4-1 last season, ending a run of 17 away league games without a win against Liverpool (D5, L12).

City could earn consecutive league victories over Liverpool for the first time since a run of four between 1935 to 1937.

Liverpool have won just one of their last seven matches against City in all competitions (D3, L3).

Liverpool

Liverpool are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League (W4, D2).

Their current run of 16 league games without defeat, spanning two seasons, is the longest of any team in England's top four divisions (W12, D4).

Mohamed Salah has scored four goals in his five appearances at Anfield against Manchester City in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk is unbeaten in all 50 of his Premier League appearances at Anfield for Liverpool (W44, D6).

Manchester City

Manchester City could equal their club record of six consecutive clean sheets in the league.

Their three previous away league fixtures this season have finished 1-0. They lost at Tottenham but beat Leicester and Chelsea.

City's 12 league goals this season have been scored by nine different players (plus an own goal) - only Chelsea, with 10, have had more goalscorers.

Fernandinho could become just the second Brazilian player to make 250 Premier League appearances, emulating Willian.

Pep Guardiola has suffered eight defeats in all competitions against teams managed by Jurgen Klopp - more than he has lost to any other rival.

