Premier League
West HamWest Ham United1BrentfordBrentford2

West Ham United 1-2 Brentford: Bees stun Hammers with Wissa winner

Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal
Brentford are the first Premier League newcomers since Hull to be unbeaten after four away games

Yoane Wissa scored an added-time winner as Brentford maintained their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic London derby win at West Ham United.

Wissa, who got a late equaliser against Liverpool eight days ago, drove in a powerful shot with virtually the last kick of the game after the Hammers had failed to clear a set piece.

For long periods it was Bryan Mbeumo's early goal that had looked likely to be decisive for the Bees, who move up to seventh in the table after leapfrogging opponents who are now ninth.

Thomas Frank's side more than merited their lead, with French forward Mbeumo sweeping in from close range after Sergi Canos' effort was parried by home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

That came during a spell in which the visitors held sway, combining an aerial threat and some slick football that carved the hosts open on several occasions.

However, Brentford appeared to run out of steam in the second half and were forced to dig deep to repel a West Ham onslaught.

Jarrod Bowen spurned a glorious chance to level when heading Vladimir Coufal's cross wide and the Czech full-back was also superbly denied an equaliser by Bees goalkeeper David Raya's sprawling save.

The home fans at London Stadium erupted in joy when Bowen eventually drove a low effort into the bottom right corner to equalise only to be stunned as Wissa's late strike turned one point into three for the enterprising visitors.

Lively Bees provide late sting

In the build up to the game much was made of the potency of West Ham's attack, with Bowen, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio playing prominent roles in their side's fine start to the campaign.

However, Mbeumo and Ivan Toney arguably eclipsed the Hammers' front three, exhibiting the movement, pace and quality that has already stretched several established top-flight defences this term.

Frank will also be proud of the way his side overcame Vitaly Janelt's withdrawal in the warm up and the further inconvenience of Shandon Baptiste's first-half shoulder injury to secure victory in their first meeting with West Ham for 28 years.

The warning signs were there early on for the hosts, Mbeumo clipping the hosts' cross bar and heading wide from Rico Henry's pinpoint cross inside the first four minutes - moments that had Hammers boss David Moyes patrolling his technical area and barking instructions to his players.

Toney also tested Fabianski with a close-range effort then brilliantly contributed to the opening goal, playing a delightful pass to Canos to split open the home defence.

It was a different story after the break as West Ham pressed forward and looked more likely to grab a late winner but, 12 minutes after entering the action, Wissa came up with a knockout blow.

More to follow.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 8.24

West Ham United

  1. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.92

  4. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.55

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.53

  7. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    5.52

  8. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    5.48

  9. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    5.46

  10. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    5.44

  11. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    5.42

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    8.23

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.66

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    7.58

  9. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    7.58

  10. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    7.56

  11. Squad number22Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    7.52

  12. Squad number28Player nameBidstrup
    Average rating

    7.41

  13. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    7.37

  14. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.36

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4ZoumaBooked at 35mins
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 90mins
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 22M JorgensenBooked at 85mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósBooked at 84mins
  • 26BaptisteSubstituted forJensenat 29'minutes
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 69mins
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forBidstrupat 82'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 82'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 30Roerslev
  • 40Fernández
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Brentford 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 1, Brentford 2. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Booking

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.

  13. Booking

    Zanka (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Zanka (Brentford).

  16. Booking

    Sergi Canós (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).

Comments

Join the conversation

211 comments

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 16:21

    If the big boys want to beat this team they need to learn how to play championship football. That's what Brentford do and no, it's not an insult.

    They harass, bully and don't let players have space. This is something premier league players aren't used too.

    Breath of fresh air Brentford....keep it up...from a Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by This is England, today at 16:31

      This is England replied:
      Championship football over Premier league is way more better. None of this boring passing side ways and passing back crap....and the diving is a joke.I want to see Clubs like Brentford go for the jugular!!

  • Comment posted by booster is the kill shot, today at 16:20

    As a Saint, I congratulate Brentford. But can't help but think we are in deep doodoo, Brentford are clearly going to be safe this Season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Brentford above both Spurs and Arsenal at this stage of the season, who would have thought that!

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 16:19

    Still mixing it with the bigger teams. It must be great being a Brentford supporter at the moment. Well done the Bees!!

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 16:21

      Diogenes replied:
      I wouldn't call spam a big team.

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 16:23

    Even if it’s just the europa conference league I’d love to see Brentford in Europe next season! Come on you bees, season ticket was well worth! Thank you for entertaining me and my boy

    • Reply posted by Munchie63, today at 16:47

      Munchie63 replied:
      comedy gold

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 16:18

    The Bees know how to sting!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:17

    Brentford were excellent in the first half, West Ham excellent in the second. Draw would’ve been fair but silly to give away that feee kick at the end there.

  • Comment posted by The Mask, today at 16:18

    Well done Brentford

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:49

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Another awesome and before start of season, unexpected win. Keep it up Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 16:16

    Good to see one of the smaller London clubs competing in the Premier League. Unfortunately they just missed out today against Brentford.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:22

      Raedwulf replied:
      *yawn* Why is it that sorry little souls like you think this sort of drivel is funny or original? This same stupid comment gets made hundreds of times every damn w/e about team after team. Go creep back under your bridge & stop attention-seeking, will you. You aren't funny, you aren't original.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:19

    Not by fluke that they get these results - good for Brentford.

    • Reply posted by Salford lad, today at 16:22

      Salford lad replied:
      Fluke today..
      All West ham the 2nd half..

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:16

    Brentford deserve a lot of credit, coming from the championship and a really strong side, bad luck today to the Hammers

  • Comment posted by Mr BOSLEY, today at 16:16

    Excellent start to the season by Brentford, from a neutral - hope it continues

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:35

      margaret replied:
      Meanwhile, normal service resumed at the Echo Chamber

  • Comment posted by jdr116, today at 16:18

    Brentford are this seasons “Leeds” I reckon!,

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:21

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Except they actually have a defence.

  • Comment posted by ungratefulwengerouttroopers, today at 16:27

    Neutral fan here
    Well done you lads

    I want you to stay in the premier league for many many years and show those ££££ boys
    How to be proud footballers!!!

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 16:25

    Looks like West Ham just underwent a reality check. Brentford proving their potential. Good job.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:44

      KingFreddy replied:
      They need to do that against the so called "big six". They won't know what hit them really if they stop key players from actually beng in the game.
      I hope they stay up for many years if they keep playing like that. Even though we were on the losing side today.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:24

    West Ham not at the races in the first half, all very panicky and desperate in the second. Something not right this season? Great half volley from Bowen but missing that header?? Defending all over the place, better with Dawson and more threat from corners and free kicks.
    Congratulations to Brentford overall you deserved it.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:45

      KingFreddy replied:
      Something not right? We've won 2 out of 2 in Europe so far and had one of the best starts in the PL we've ever had.

  • Comment posted by Militant McNoxious, today at 16:17

    Gutted!! But well done Brentford!

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:21

      margaret replied:
      With Moyes, the wheels always come off and in some style too !

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:31

    That must have been hard to take for WH to have it snatched by a injury time winner LOL

    • Reply posted by jay66, today at 17:00

      jay66 replied:
      Thats football cest la vie
      Well done Brentford
      Brush ourselves down and start again .. we could have won by 4 on another day.

  • Comment posted by 457764345, today at 16:19

    Brentford is fast becoming my second team. Congrats

    • Reply posted by no to everything, today at 16:23

      no to everything replied:
      We don’t need people like you, either support your team or not, Brentford is a first team not a second team in any shape or form

  • Comment posted by sternman, today at 16:17

    Nice one Brentford! From CFC fan..

    • Reply posted by chipmunk34, today at 16:34

      chipmunk34 replied:
      Chesterfield?