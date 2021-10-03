Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford are the first Premier League newcomers since Hull to be unbeaten after four away games

Yoane Wissa scored an added-time winner as Brentford maintained their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic London derby win at West Ham United.

Wissa, who got a late equaliser against Liverpool eight days ago, drove in a powerful shot with virtually the last kick of the game after the Hammers had failed to clear a set piece.

For long periods it was Bryan Mbeumo's early goal that had looked likely to be decisive for the Bees, who move up to seventh in the table after leapfrogging opponents who are now ninth.

Thomas Frank's side more than merited their lead, with French forward Mbeumo sweeping in from close range after Sergi Canos' effort was parried by home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

That came during a spell in which the visitors held sway, combining an aerial threat and some slick football that carved the hosts open on several occasions.

However, Brentford appeared to run out of steam in the second half and were forced to dig deep to repel a West Ham onslaught.

Jarrod Bowen spurned a glorious chance to level when heading Vladimir Coufal's cross wide and the Czech full-back was also superbly denied an equaliser by Bees goalkeeper David Raya's sprawling save.

The home fans at London Stadium erupted in joy when Bowen eventually drove a low effort into the bottom right corner to equalise only to be stunned as Wissa's late strike turned one point into three for the enterprising visitors.

Lively Bees provide late sting

In the build up to the game much was made of the potency of West Ham's attack, with Bowen, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio playing prominent roles in their side's fine start to the campaign.

However, Mbeumo and Ivan Toney arguably eclipsed the Hammers' front three, exhibiting the movement, pace and quality that has already stretched several established top-flight defences this term.

Frank will also be proud of the way his side overcame Vitaly Janelt's withdrawal in the warm up and the further inconvenience of Shandon Baptiste's first-half shoulder injury to secure victory in their first meeting with West Ham for 28 years.

The warning signs were there early on for the hosts, Mbeumo clipping the hosts' cross bar and heading wide from Rico Henry's pinpoint cross inside the first four minutes - moments that had Hammers boss David Moyes patrolling his technical area and barking instructions to his players.

Toney also tested Fabianski with a close-range effort then brilliantly contributed to the opening goal, playing a delightful pass to Canos to split open the home defence.

It was a different story after the break as West Ham pressed forward and looked more likely to grab a late winner but, 12 minutes after entering the action, Wissa came up with a knockout blow.

Brentford Brentford Brentford West Ham United Avg Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.28 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.07 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 5.92 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.80 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 5.55 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 5.53 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.52 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 5.48 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 5.46 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.44 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 5.42 Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 8.24 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 8.23 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.83 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.67 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.66 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 7.60 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 7.59 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 7.58 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.58 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.56 Squad number 22 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 7.52 Squad number 28 Player name Bidstrup Average rating 7.41 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.37 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.36

