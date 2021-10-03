Match ends, West Ham United 1, Brentford 2.
Yoane Wissa scored an added-time winner as Brentford maintained their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic London derby win at West Ham United.
Wissa, who got a late equaliser against Liverpool eight days ago, drove in a powerful shot with virtually the last kick of the game after the Hammers had failed to clear a set piece.
For long periods it was Bryan Mbeumo's early goal that had looked likely to be decisive for the Bees, who move up to seventh in the table after leapfrogging opponents who are now ninth.
Thomas Frank's side more than merited their lead, with French forward Mbeumo sweeping in from close range after Sergi Canos' effort was parried by home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
That came during a spell in which the visitors held sway, combining an aerial threat and some slick football that carved the hosts open on several occasions.
However, Brentford appeared to run out of steam in the second half and were forced to dig deep to repel a West Ham onslaught.
Jarrod Bowen spurned a glorious chance to level when heading Vladimir Coufal's cross wide and the Czech full-back was also superbly denied an equaliser by Bees goalkeeper David Raya's sprawling save.
The home fans at London Stadium erupted in joy when Bowen eventually drove a low effort into the bottom right corner to equalise only to be stunned as Wissa's late strike turned one point into three for the enterprising visitors.
Lively Bees provide late sting
In the build up to the game much was made of the potency of West Ham's attack, with Bowen, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio playing prominent roles in their side's fine start to the campaign.
However, Mbeumo and Ivan Toney arguably eclipsed the Hammers' front three, exhibiting the movement, pace and quality that has already stretched several established top-flight defences this term.
Frank will also be proud of the way his side overcame Vitaly Janelt's withdrawal in the warm up and the further inconvenience of Shandon Baptiste's first-half shoulder injury to secure victory in their first meeting with West Ham for 28 years.
The warning signs were there early on for the hosts, Mbeumo clipping the hosts' cross bar and heading wide from Rico Henry's pinpoint cross inside the first four minutes - moments that had Hammers boss David Moyes patrolling his technical area and barking instructions to his players.
Toney also tested Fabianski with a close-range effort then brilliantly contributed to the opening goal, playing a delightful pass to Canos to split open the home defence.
It was a different story after the break as West Ham pressed forward and looked more likely to grab a late winner but, 12 minutes after entering the action, Wissa came up with a knockout blow.
More to follow.
Player of the match
ToneyIvan Toney
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
5.42
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number28Player nameBidstrupAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
7.36
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4ZoumaBooked at 35mins
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 90mins
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 22M JorgensenBooked at 85mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósBooked at 84mins
- 26BaptisteSubstituted forJensenat 29'minutes
- 6NørgaardBooked at 69mins
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forBidstrupat 82'minutes
- 3Henry
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 82'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 4Goode
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 28Bidstrup
- 30Roerslev
- 40Fernández
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
