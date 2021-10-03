Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hojbjerg scored a timely first goal of the season to give Tottenham a much-needed league win

Tottenham produced their best league display since the opening-game win over Manchester City to end a run of three straight league defeats with victory over a stubborn Aston Villa.

Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of that trio of losses, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce a display that was far from perfect but at least showcased a greater defensive organisation and attacking edge.

Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists, Lucas Moura looked sharp and Harry Kane -fresh from his 20-minute hat-trick against Mura on Thursday - was more involved in the final third than of late.

However, they were still made to work by a Villa side who did not panic after falling behind to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's coolly-taken opener midway through the first half.

Their enterprise and endeavour was rewarded with just over 20 minutes to go, with Oli Watkins meeting Danny Ings' superb low cross to net his first goal of the season from close range.

Their joy was short lived, though, with Son speeding past Kortney Hause and providing a superb low ball that was bundled into his own net by Matt Targett under pressure from Moura.

Spurs had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed but failed to convert, the most notable being an Emiliano Martinez save to deny Kane his first Premier League goal of the season.

The win moves Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to eighth on 12 points, two places and points better off than Villa.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Lloris 12 Leite de Souza Junior 4 Romero 15 Dier 3 Reguilón 5 Højbjerg 29 Skipp 27 Lucas Moura 28 Ndombele 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

12 Leite de Souza Junior

4 Romero Booked at 68mins

15 Dier

3 Reguilón

5 Højbjerg

29 Skipp Booked at 36mins

27 Lucas Moura Substituted for Gil at 89' minutes

28 Ndombele Substituted for Lo Celso at 76' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 2 Doherty

6 D Sánchez

8 Winks

11 Gil

14 Rodon

18 Lo Celso

20 Alli

22 Gollini

44 Scarlett Aston Villa Formation 3-5-2 1 Martínez 4 Konsa 30 Hause 5 Mings 2 Cash 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 Ramsey 3 Targett 11 Watkins 20 Ings 1 Martínez

4 Konsa

30 Hause Substituted for Traoré at 80' minutes

5 Mings

2 Cash

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz

41 Ramsey Booked at 31mins Substituted for Buendía at 69' minutes

3 Targett

11 Watkins

20 Ings Substituted for Archer at 89' minutes Substitutes 10 Buendía

12 Steer

15 Traoré

16 Tuanzebe

18 Young

19 Nakamba

21 El Ghazi

32 Philogene-Bidace

35 Archer Referee: Chris Kavanagh Attendance: 53,076 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1. Post update Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Targett. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Douglas Luiz. Post update Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Danny Ings. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Cristian Romero. Post update Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Lloris. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tyrone Mings. Post update Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane. Post update Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min. Post update Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward