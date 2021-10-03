Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2Aston VillaAston Villa1

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Hojbjerg finish and Targett own goal give Spurs much-needed win

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores for Tottenham against Aston Villa
Hojbjerg scored a timely first goal of the season to give Tottenham a much-needed league win

Tottenham produced their best league display since the opening-game win over Manchester City to end a run of three straight league defeats with victory over a stubborn Aston Villa.

Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of that trio of losses, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce a display that was far from perfect but at least showcased a greater defensive organisation and attacking edge.

Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists, Lucas Moura looked sharp and Harry Kane -fresh from his 20-minute hat-trick against Mura on Thursday - was more involved in the final third than of late.

However, they were still made to work by a Villa side who did not panic after falling behind to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's coolly-taken opener midway through the first half.

Their enterprise and endeavour was rewarded with just over 20 minutes to go, with Oli Watkins meeting Danny Ings' superb low cross to net his first goal of the season from close range.

Their joy was short lived, though, with Son speeding past Kortney Hause and providing a superb low ball that was bundled into his own net by Matt Targett under pressure from Moura.

Spurs had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed but failed to convert, the most notable being an Emiliano Martinez save to deny Kane his first Premier League goal of the season.

The win moves Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to eighth on 12 points, two places and points better off than Villa.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.06

  3. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.09

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.81

  5. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.84

  7. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.18

  8. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.66

  9. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    5.91

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.51

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.93

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    6.32

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.10

  2. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    5.38

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.44

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.90

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.39

  8. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    5.31

  9. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.32

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.62

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.77

  3. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    5.09

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 4RomeroBooked at 68mins
  • 15Dier
  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29SkippBooked at 36mins
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forGilat 89'minutes
  • 28NdombeleSubstituted forLo Celsoat 76'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 44Scarlett

Aston Villa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 30HauseSubstituted forTraoréat 80'minutes
  • 5Mings
  • 2Cash
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41RamseyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 69'minutes
  • 3Targett
  • 11Watkins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forArcherat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Buendía
  • 12Steer
  • 15Traoré
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 35Archer
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
53,076

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Targett.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.

  7. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Danny Ings.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  14. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Lloris.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:59

    Son was Outstanding...

    • Reply posted by youknownothingstupid, today at 16:10

      youknownothingstupid replied:
      Indeed he was - but the rest of the team now needs to follow his lead. Not sure where it went wrong, but not so long ago we played like we were joined at the hip!

      Need to revive that (bring back Poch, but not gonna happen). We need strong and constant leadership. Can't see this for another 4 years :(

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 15:59

    Firstly, great game. Both teams playing their part. I feel we shaded it and could have had a couple more.

    The biggest positive was the fight shown by the players. Much more like it!

    Sonny, what a player!

    COYS!

  • Comment posted by fame, today at 15:58

    Villa are a decent side.
    Well played Spurs considering last three games.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:58

    After Beating Utd last week, I expected a lot more from Villa today, a really sloppy performance with too many errors. Well played Spurs.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 16:14

      simon replied:
      anyone can beat manure they should get steve bruce in

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 16:01

    Decent win, confidence returning. Our draw in France suddenly looks a much better result after Rennes beat PSG 2-0.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 15:59

    Well done Spurs especially Nuno.

    Great bloke who deserves a chance to prove himself at a big club. Grateful of the best football and excitement I’ve seen for many a year. You’ll always be a legend in Wolverhampton.

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 16:01

    Non spurs fan. Pundits and Media are just idiots, and so am i probably for reading it. But now 4 pts off the top, likely 2pts off united and possibly liverpool/city. Yet last week Nuno was under pressure and their season was in turmoil.

    • Reply posted by Gene Flackman, today at 16:04

      Gene Flackman replied:
      Don't forget their 6yr campaign to remove Kane from Spurs' books. Every week without fail. Tapping him up. Starting rumours. Clickbait article after clickbait article. Wouldn't have the media tell me the time.

  • Comment posted by InTheNow, today at 16:02

    Back above the Woolwich - normality restored!

  • Comment posted by Sterdles, today at 15:58

    Our worst collective performance of the season and by far Tottenham's best so good for you Spurs fans. See you at villa park!

    • Reply posted by Northernspur, today at 16:0